Vicky Pattison sparks rumours she's engaged to Ercan Ramadan after split from fiancé John Noble

The Geordie Shore star gushes over her hunky boyfriend as she tells fans she's had 'one of the best nights of her life'.

Vicky Pattison has sparked rumoured she's engaged to hunky boyfriend Ercan Ramadan just nine months after splitting from her ex-fiancé John Noble.

The reality star, 31, shared a romantic photo of the couple toasting "one of the best nights" of her life with champagne, causing fans to speculate Ercan had proposed.

The sun-soaked mountain snap showed the Geordie Shore favourite beaming and looking into her 35-year-old partner's eyes, but her ring finger was out of sight leaving social media followers guessing whether or not there was a diamond sparkler hidden off-camera.

Next to the sweet picture, Vicky wrote: "Tonight has been one of the best nights of my life... THANKYOU for making me the happiest girl in the world."

A string of congratulatory comments immediately appeared next to the post, with one fan writing: "Why do I feel like there’s a sneaky proposal?"

"She said YES, where's ya bling ring, girl," added another.

While a third wrote: "Omg! Please say this is what I think it is, you so deserve it."

Vicky split from her former fiancé John last year when he was caught grinding a mystery woman during a lads' holiday to Dubai.

The former I'm A Celebrity winner scrapped wedding plans and unfollowed her ex after he was filmed and photographed flirting and getting close to an unknown blonde at Billionaire Mansion club.

At the time a fellow party-goer said: "It was shocking to see John behaving in the way he was. He was acting like a single man and didn’t care about who saw."

"The blonde lady was sat on his lap and they looked very cosy together. He had his arms around her waist and they were grinding on the dance floor."

The duo began dating in 2016 and broke up two years later in November 2018, but Vicky has since found love with The Only Way Is Marbs star after they enjoyed a string of dates in January 2019.

Three months after her shock split from John, she told The Sun: "I am seeing someone. It's very early but I'm dating again. I'm having fun, I'm smiling again."

Ercan starred in the ITVBe spin-off in 2016, and has since been filmed in 12 episodes of The Only Way Is Essex - his last appearance being in 2017.