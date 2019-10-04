Vicky Pattison praised for honest post about weight obsession that saw her 'counting blueberries'

Vicky Pattison has been praised for her honest post. Picture: Instagram

Vicky Pattison opened up about her difficult relationship with food on Instagram

Vicky Pattison opened up about past struggles with her weight in a candid Instagram post, revealing that she used to 'count blueberries' in an effort to stay thin.

Sharing a before and after picture, she wrote: "Same girl, very different person.. 💙

"It has taken me years to realise that health & fitness should not look like this picture on the left. I remember the day this was taken, I was hungry (to be fair I always am) & I was miserable, i was in the smallest women’s size available & was contemplating shopping in the children’s section.

"I thought I was fat. Can you believe that? I was sad because I thought I looked fat. I was sad because I counted how many blueberries I put on my porridge every morning (like some kind of crazed calorie obsessed carol vorderman), I didn’t drink, I never ate in restaurants & I trained twice a day.

"Now look at the girl on the right- yip, I’ve gained some weight this year.. I’m not 110% happy with how I look. But I’ve been busy & I’m not going to be so hard on myself. But she is happy, she is strong, she is in a healthy & loving relationship & she lives a full & exciting life filled with travel, adventure, carbs & aperol spritz!

"I will never go back to that sad girl on the left- it wasn’t the life for me. But over the next couple months I am embarking on an exciting journey of self discovery (I sound like a wanker I know & I’m sorry but hear me out) I’m going to get my head down and fall in love with fitness again- try new things & get out my comfort zone! I want exercise to be a part of my life as it’s like therapy for me and I’m just a better person when I’m incorporating it into my life.

"But rather than punishing myself in the gym in desperate pursuit of a perfect aesthetic which quite frankly doesn’t exist & would make me my life a funless bag of shite and spin classes and make me miserable as sin I’m going to see exercise as a celebration of what my brilliant, strong & healthy body can do!!! I want a life full of laughs, adventure, fun & bold decisions & I know I need to be strong to do it so I’ll be travelling all over this autumn looking at different training styles and new ways to keep fit to try & work out what works for me!! Fit & happy is my goal. Not skinny & sad 💙".

Fans rushed to the comment section to praise Vicky for her honesty, with one writing: "So proud of you and everything you’re doing".

Another added: "Respect to you Vicky, what a journey! Looking smashing now!"

And a third wrote: "Such an inspiration".

