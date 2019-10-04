Apprentice 2019 star Lottie Lion releases statement after being sent death threats

Lottie Lion has been targeted by vile trolls. Picture: BBC

The 19-year-old businesswoman has been targeted by vile trolls on social media

Apprentice 2019 candidate Lottie Lion has spoken out after being sent 40 terrifying death threats.

The businesswoman, 19, who helped lead the girls' group to victory on Wednesday through her knowledge of wine on the South African wine-tasting tour, has released a statement on the abuse she's been receiving.

She told Somerset Live: "I appreciate that being on such a programme does project me into the limelight.

"However there is no excuse for such threatening behaviour.

Lottie has contacted the police after suffering horrific trolling. Picture: BBC

"You never know if they are empty or not.

"The death threat occurred between 1am and 2am and they made threats to kill me and cause grievous bodily harm.

The girls organised a wine-tasting tour in South Africa for their first task. Picture: BBC

"Due to the severity of the threats, I have to take the case seriously and am very grateful to Avon and Somerset Constabulary for being so thorough with their investigation.

"I look forward to the process and won't allow such thoughtless people to deter my concentration. I would like to remind everyone to always be kind."

The police are investigating after Lottie was sent death threats. Picture: BBC

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police added: "We are investigating claims of harassment against a Somerset teenager.

"The 19-year-old has been subject to threats and abuse over social media from two other women. Police enquiries into the matter are continuing."

