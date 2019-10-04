Stacey Solomon poses on the toilet with her sons while feeding Rex as she celebrates 30th birthday

By Alice Dear

Stacey Solomon is seeing her 30th birthday in in a very unusual way.

Loose Women’s Stacey Solomon shared a hilarious snap to celebrate her 30th birthday this week.

In the picture, the X Factor contestant turned TV star sat on the toilet while feeding her youngest son, Rex, with a bottle.

Her other two sons – Leighton, 7, and Zachary, 11 - stood beside her in the pictures as they wished her a happy birthday.

In the video footage - shared on Stacey’s Instagram story – her two sons walk in singing Happy Birthday to their mum.

She captioned the picture with: “So this is 30. Happy Birthday to me. Thank you so so much for all of my special birthday wishes.”

The star was inundated with well wishes from her celebrity friends, including Millie Bobby Brown and Kate Thornton.

Before her birthday, Stacey was thrown a birthday party on Loose Women, where the star was left in tears after her family sent in birthday messages.

Her eldest son, Zachary, said: “Happy birthday mum. I can't believe you're 30, you're just so young. It goes so fast doesn't it? Anyway, I love you mum. Happy birthday.”

Leighton added: “Happy birthday mum. Have a great birthday. Lots of love."

'I'm excited... but I feel weird!'

Stacey shares her thoughts on turning 30 🎉🥳🦄#LooseWomen pic.twitter.com/naoCIgQtN7 — Loose Women (@loosewomen) October 1, 2019

During the show, Stacey said: “I'm excited. I'm glad to be alive.

“But I feel weird to be 30. There's definitely some weird emotions going on.

“I found myself crying a lot. I don't know if that's the baby or what, but I've found myself getting really emotional about things thinking: 'I haven't got long left, I'm 30.'"