Jeremy Kyle confirms he will be 'back soon to have his say' almost a year after show was axed

Jeremy Kyle said he will be back to have his say. Picture: PA/ITV

By Alice Dear

Jeremy Kyle is set to return to the spotlight after his hit reality TV show was cancelled last year.

The Jeremy Kyle Show was axed in May 2019 after the death of guest Steve Dymond.

Now, less than a year after stepping back from the spotlight, Jeremy Kyle, 54, has confirmed he will be "back soon to have his say".

Jeremy's new manager Claire Powell shared a picture of the TV star on her Instagram page with the caption: "So pleased to welcome the very talented and very real ... Jeremy Kyle exclusively to @the_can_group.

"For 14 years, Jeremy Kyle dominated Daytime TV with his hugely successful eponymous talk show. He’s also proved a hit in prime time, fronting five successful series of his investigative current affairs brand, The Kyle Files.. Jeremy’s runaway UK success was the catalyst for two syndicated US series as well as stints presenting two other ITV juggernauts, This Morning and Good Morning Britain."

The Jeremy Kyle Show was axed in May 2019. Picture: ITV

She continued: "Jeremy first came to prominence as a Sony Award-winning radio host...Known for his honest, engaging opinions, Jeremy has also authored numerous columns for The Sun and a bestselling book for Hodder & Stoughton.

"A committed father and family man, he’s also a cancer survivor who has miraculously just welcomed a new son (and grandson!) into the world."

The end of the caption reads: "And after a year spent battling the unimaginable consequences of a devastating tragedy, Jeremy Kyle will be back soon to have his say: WATCH THIS SPACE!"

Jeremy Kyle has signed to a new management agency and has told fans to "watch this space". Picture: Getty

The Jeremy Kyle Show ran for 14 years before ITV pulled it off air last year.

The decision was made after guest Steve Dymond, 63, died from an overdose ten days after failing the lie detector on the show.

After news of his death, ITV pulled the show before later confirming it had been axed for good.

The Jeremy Kyle Show ran for 14 years before ITV pulled it off air last year. Picture: PA

At the time ITV’s CEO, Carolyn McCall, said: “Given the gravity of recent events we have decided to end production of The Jeremy Kyle Show.

“The Jeremy Kyle Show has had a loyal audience and has been made by a dedicated production team for 14 years, but now is the right time for the show to end.

“Everyone at ITV's thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of Steve Dymond."