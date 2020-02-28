Love Is Blind cast Instagram handles: Lauren, Cameron, Mark, Jessica and more

On Air Now
Heart's Club Classics with Toby Anstis 7pm - 10pm
28 February 2020, 16:28 | Updated: 28 February 2020, 17:36
The new Netflix dating show has everyone hooked, wondering whether or not the relationships will last.
Netflix's Love Is Blind is everyone's new obsession and the US-based dating show has everyone guessing 'will they won't they?'
Here are all of the contestants' Instagrams, should you want to give them a cheeky follow:
READ MORE: Is Love Is Blind coming to the UK and will there be a season 2?
READ MORE: Who is Cameron Hamilton and what do we know about the Love Is Blind star?
View this post on Instagram
🔑The KEY steps for weight loss: 🚫Eat as soon as you wake up. 🚫Don’t eat until after 12 (IF). 🚫Don’t eat after 7pm. 🚫Don’t eat carbs after 2pm. 🚫You have to stop eating your favorite foods. 🚫You have to cut out drinking alcohol. 🚫You have to do two-a-days in the gym to see the results you want. 🚫Don’t eat out at restaurants EVER. - What’s great is that these are all MYTHS! - I understand how overwhelming all of these statements can be. I fell victim to following most of them myself. . What I can stress IS how important eating enough of the right foods is. I knew what to eat, I just had gone so far down the rabbit hole of dieting that I needed help. . When we are trying to make improvements to our health, we can become confused & overwhelmed and we typically dive into a certain fad diet bc we saw an Instagram model or celeb do it and drop 20lbs in what seemed like two weeks. And then we wind up doing it the wrong way. For me, I was way under eating and working out way too much. My body went into fight or flight mode and I blew up. Well, I lost a few lbs at first then gained 30lbs...let me tell ya, you think you’re “fat” now...don’t make the mistake I did and restrict so much that it compromises your metabolism, hormones, nervous system...it messes a lot up! I did a lot of damage to my body. Don’t do that. I love you and I want to help you avoid making the same mistake I did! So, ask for help! . With that said, I help women with a holistic approach, so you feel more confident, sexy and empowered!💛. . If you are struggling to lose weight, drop a 🙋🏼♀️ in the comments below!! . . #chaselifewithkelly #chaselifetogether #foodisfuel #eatmoreweighless #nutrition #health #healthcoach #healthy #fitness #workout #exercise #weightloss #mindset #wellness #confident #selflove #selfcare #motivation #balance #mythbusters #cleaneating #intuitive #inspire #BecomeABetterYou
READ MORE: Who is Love Is Blind star Gigi Gibelli and what does she do for a living?