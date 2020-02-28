Love Is Blind cast Instagram handles: Lauren, Cameron, Mark, Jessica and more

28 February 2020, 16:28 | Updated: 28 February 2020, 17:36

The cast are all on Instagram
The cast are all on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

The new Netflix dating show has everyone hooked, wondering whether or not the relationships will last.

Netflix's Love Is Blind is everyone's new obsession and the US-based dating show has everyone guessing 'will they won't they?'

Here are all of the contestants' Instagrams, should you want to give them a cheeky follow:

Lauren Speed

Cameron Hamilton

Mark Cuevas

Jessica Batten

Kenny Barnes

Kelly Chase

Diamond Jack

Carlton Morton

Damian Powers

Gianna Gibelli

Amber Pike

Matt Barnett

Rory Newbrough

Danielle Drouin

Lauren Chamblin

