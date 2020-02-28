Who is Love Is Blind's Giannina 'Gigi' Gibelli, what is her job and is she still with Damian Powers?

Everything you need to know about Giannina and her relationship with Damian. Picture: Netflix

Giannina and Damien had a dramatic end to the Netflix series Love Is Blind - but are they still together?

Netflix's newest reality show Love Is Blind arrived out of nowhere, but has pretty much taken over all of our lives in the past week.

The show sees a bunch of singletons go on 'dates' in separate pods, and decide to get engaged before ever actually meeting in person.

Who is Love Is Blind's Giannina Gibelli? What's her age, background and job?

They then move in together before finally deciding whether or not to follow through with the marriage.

As predicted, things took a very dramatic turn in the final episode, when the couples arrived at the alter and said 'I do' or 'I do not' when asked if they want to go through with the wedding.

One of the most shocking ceremonies was Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers', with Giannina saying 'I do' and Damian then rejecting her.

Here's everything we know about Giannina and her relationship.

Giannina got together with Damian on Love Is Blind. Picture: Netflix

Giannina, 25, is a business owner who lives in Atlanta. As well as being known as a TV personality, she also owns a small retail shop - and graduated in PR and advertising from the University of Central Florida.

What happened with Giannina and Damian at the end of Love Is Blind? Did they get married?

Viewers were shocked when Damian turned Giannina down at the alter, and Gianinna ended up fleeing the wedding in her dress.

Speaking about the rejection, she told Esquire: "I had zero clue as to what was gonna happen that day. I really, you know, I was just hoping for the best. I definitely was caught off guard."

However, it has now been reported that the pair rekindled their relationship after the show finished - but are holding off getting married just yet.

Giannina and Damian got close during their trip to Mexico. Picture: Netflix

Speaking about her relationship with Damian, she said they spoke every day and that she had "No new love interests. Just the same one."

And a source told Women's Health of their relationship: "Once the cameras went away, they ended up regrouping and talking and [now] they're like 'We love each other; We just don't need to be married right away."

What is Giannina Gibelli's Instagram handle?

You can follow Giannina @gianninagibelli.



