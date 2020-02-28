Who is Love Is Blind's Cameron Hamilton, what is his job and is he still with Lauren?

Cameron and Lauren have proved one of Love Is Blind's most popular couples - here's everything you need to know about the scientist.

Love Is Blind is the new Netflix phenomenon that has swept the nation over the past couple of weeks.

Incase you haven't heard of the US reality show, its premise is this: contestants looking for love date each other, get engaged, then live together and ultimately decide whether or not to follow through with marriage.

The catch, though, is that they don't see each other before getting engaged - dates take place in individual pods, where they can only hear each other's voice.

One of the contestants is scientist Cameron Hamilton, who seems to be going the distance with his Lauren. Here's your need-to-know.

Cameron is a contestant on Love Is Blind. Picture: Netflix

Who is Cameron Hamilton? What's his age and background?

Cameron, 28, is an Artifical Intelligence scientist who lives in Atlanta. He describes himself as an introvert, and he got together with Lauren after falling for her in the pods.

Are Cameron and Lauren still together? Did they get married?

Viewers were delighted when Cameron and Lauren did decide to get married, after Lauren had spoken out about her reservations in the run-up to the big day.

During the ceremony, Cameron said: “Every day that we’ve spent together has been a blessing to me. There’s so much I love about you.

“You make me want to be a better man and you have everything that I need in a partner. I feel very blessed to have you in my life.”

And Lauren said: “Cameron I love that you make me feel comfortable being fully myself.

“I’ve never had a man love me as purely and selflessly as you have.”

Before the wedding took place, Cameron confided in his mum Pamela about his reservations, saying: “Let’s just hope that she is still on board.

“With Lauren, in no time at all I knew I wanted to marry her, so if she were to say no, I don’t know how long it would be until I’m alright again or if I would ever be alright again.

“You know it’s a life-long commitment and I don’t think that it’s anything to play with, and I take it very seriously.”

However, as the show was filmed at the end of 2018, many fans have been left wondering whether the pair are still together now.

One of Lauren's Instagram photos appears to show her standing in Cameron's living room in October 2019 - which could indicate that they're still together.

She also appeared to confirm they are still married after posting a photo of their wedding day to Instagram soon after the episode dropped on Netflix.

Cameron also posted a photo of them together captioned: "Happiest day of my life".

How can I watch Love Is Blind on Netflix?

All episodes are available to stream now.

NOW READ:

Is Love Is Blind real? Fans question whether hit Netflix show is scripted