Mamma Mia 2 is coming to Netflix next month

Mamma Mia 2 is being released on Netflix. Picture: Universal Pictures

*This is not a drill* Mamma Mia 2 will be coming to Netflix in the next few weeks.

If you love ABBA songs, big dance numbers and Meryl Streep, then you also probably love Mamma Mia 2.

And there’s incredible news for everyone who is in need of a karaoke session, because Netflix has revealed the sequel will be available to watch next month.

The news was announced on Twitter, along with a shot from the movie of Sophie’s Grandmother, Ruby Sheridan (played by Cher herself).

"We have some news to cher with you: Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again comes to Netflix on 26 June," the tweet read.

Obviously, fans of the film have gone wild, as one tagged a friend and wrote: “Our prays have been answered”.

Another said: “OH MY. THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU. I literally thought about two days ago I WISH it was on there”.

While a third excitedly added: "YESSSSSSS NETFLIX!"

Many other social media users begged for the first film to also be added to Netflix, after it was taken off in November last year.

We have some news to cher with you: Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again comes to Netflix on 26 June. pic.twitter.com/8VjUYEMrFc — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 14, 2020

Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again! was released in 2018, ten years after the first movie which made its way to our screens back in 2008.

The story sees the much-loved characters travel back in time to see how young Donna (Lily James) fell in love with the Greek island of Kalokairi.

It picks up five years on from Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) and Sky’s (Dominic Cooper) wedding, as the couple put the finishing touches to a reopening party of the old hotel that belonged to mum Donna (Meryl Streep).

Lily James plays Donna in Mamma Mia 2. Picture: Universal

Major spoiler alert: Donna has died, and Sophie is seen reflecting on her mum’s life with her three dads - Bill Anderson (Stellan Skarsgård), Sam Carmichael (Pierce Brosnan) and Harry Bright (Colin Firth).

Fans are treated to flashbacks of Donna - now portrayed by Lily James - and her best friends Tanya (Jessica Keenan Wynn) and Rosie (Alexa Davies).

The film cast also features Jeremy Irvine (young Sam), Josh Dylan (young Bill), Hugh Skinner (young Harry), Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Andy García, and Cher.

