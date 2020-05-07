Will there be an After Life season three? Netflix make announcement on third series

After Life is officially coming back for season three! Picture: Netflix

Ricky Gervais' Netflix series has been renewed for series three - here's what we know about the new season.

Fans of Netflix show After Life will be delighted to know that it's officially returning for season three - with the streaming service confirming the news earlier this week.

Netflix UK wrote on Twitter: "NEWS: After Life will return for season 3."

NEWS: After Life will return for season 3. — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 6, 2020

Ricky Gervais also tweeted: "Because so many of you watched #AfterLife2 so quickly and made it Number 1 again, the nice people at @Netflix have suggested that I get off my fat arse and do another season. This is all your fault."

Because so many of you watched #AfterLife2 so quickly and made it Number 1 again, the nice people at @Netflix have suggested that I get off my fat arse and do another season. This is all your fault. pic.twitter.com/NDD2gGnFXx — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) May 6, 2020

He also opened up about the success of season two, telling his fans during a Twitter live stream: "Thank you, you played a blinder.

"You watched it, more of you, and faster, than you watched season 1. And that's only after one week. And they are the best company in the world, Netflix… They're f****** amazing.

"It's hard to say yes because it's a lot of work and you don't want it to diminish."

Ricky Gervais is working on After Life season three. Picture: Netflix

He previously opened up about the potential for a third season, telling Deadline last month: "I haven’t run out of ideas, though, because we haven’t gone in depth with a lot of these characters.

"You can keep twisting the knife. It’s the tip of the iceberg. It’s like, imagine you moved to a town and you’ve met a few people.

"You've spent five hours there. You don’t go, ‘I think I know everything about this town.'"

When will Afterlife return for season three and is there a trailer?

As the news has just been confirmed, we do not yet know when it will return and there isn't a trailer. However, you can watch the trailer for season two below:

**Warning: trailer contains swearing**

After Life seasons one and two are available to stream now on Netflix.

