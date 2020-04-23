Netflix's Too Hot To Handle to take Love Island's spot as biggest reality dating TV show

Too Hot To Handle has hooked millions across the world. Picture: Netflix

By Mared Parry

The refreshing new dating show has dirty jokes aplenty and it's proved incredibly popular.

Netflix's new dating show, Too Hot To Handle has gone down an absolute treat with viewers, with many saying it's a crime the series was only eight episodes long.

As a result of its global popularity, bookies have slashed the odds on the show out performing Love Island this year.

The show's gone down a treat with viewers. Picture: Netflix

Only launched last weekend, Netflix’s first ever exclusive reality dating show appeared to have wowed its audience, bringing in endless streams and causing a huge buzz on social media.

Bookies have now cut the odds for the new reality show to become the most popular dating show of the year to as short as 1/2 - down from 3/1, according to Mybettingsites.co.uk.



However, in order to grab the top spot from Love Island, more than 6 million people will have to catch the Too Hot to Handle bug, which equates to nearly half of Netflix's 12.5 million UK subscribers.





As well as this, there have been talks of TOWIE’s Joey Essex and Made in Chelsea's Stephanie Pratt appearing on the next season of the Netfix show.

The odds for these two reality TV veterans joining the show are at 3/1 and 5/1 respectively.



A Mybettingsites.co.uk spokesperson said: “From Tiger King to Too Hot to Handle, it’s safe to say that Netflix is providing the biggest hits, watched by millions of people, during lockdown.

"However, whether Too Hot to Handle will grab the reality dating show top spot is yet to see but following the disappointment of Winter Love Island earlier this year, Netflix may just have nailed the timing for the release of their latest hit show. Time will tell.”

The show's format has been a hit. Picture: Netflix





At the moment, the different odds surrounding Too Hot To Handle stand at:

- 1/2 Attract more views than the last series of Love Island

- 4/7 Series two to be released in 2021

- 8/11 A former Love Island contestant to go on the show

- 3/1 A former TOWIE cast member to go on the show

- 4/1 Two or more seasons of the show to be released in 2021 - including an all British one

- 6/1 ITV to broadcast the show in the UK

- 10/1 A winter series to be released in 2020

- 10/1 Any couple from the series to get engaged by the end of 2020

- 20/1 To be the most-viewed Netflix show of the year