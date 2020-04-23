Too Hot To Handle contestant ages: how old are the cast of the Netflix show?
23 April 2020, 15:56 | Updated: 23 April 2020, 15:59
Find out how old the contestants of Netflix's Too Hot To Handle are: Harry, Frankie, Rhonda, Sharron and more.
If you haven't already binged every single episode of Too Hot To Handle, you can bet it's about to become your newest Netflix obsession.
The dating show is a bit like Love Island - a bunch of singletons gather in a swanky villa hoping to find love - but there's a huge twist.
None of the cast are allowed to have sex, kiss or be intimate in any way. If they do, they risk slashing the $100,000 prize money.
The singletons - who are described as 'commitment-phobe' were told they couldn't be intimate after just one day in the villa, with a smart speaker telling them "There are conditions to your stay here: no kissing or sex of any kind.
Find out more about the Too Hot To Handle cast, their jobs and ages below:
Harry Jowsey age
Harry Jowsey, 22, is a YouTube star and clothing business owner from Australia, who is currently living in LA. He got together with Francesca Farago on the show, with the pair recently confirming they're still together.
Francesca Farago age
Francesca Farago, 26, is a travel influencer from Canada. She is currently loved up with beau Harry.
Rhonda Paul age
Rhonda Paul, 27, is a model from Atlanta, Georgia.
Sharron Townsend age
Sharron, 25, is a personal trainer from New Jersey. He and Rhonda got together during the show, but the pair have since split, citing distance as the reason.
David Birtwistle age
David, 28, is a former semi-pro rugby player from London.
Matthew 'Jesus' Smith age
Matthew - affectionately known as 'Jesus' in the house - is a 29-year-old model and actor who once appeared on America's Next Top Model.
Haley Cureton age
Haley, 20, is a student from Florida.
Kelz age
Kelz, 27, is a senior recruitment consultant from London.
Chloe Veitch age
Chloe, 21, is a model and estate agent from Essex.
Nicole O'Brien age
Nicole, 23, from Cork, Ireland, works for a luxury yacht company - and has worked with the likes of Justin Bieber and Kanye West.
Bryce Hirschberg age
Bryce, 30, is a writer, producer and actor from LA. He and Nicole are said to be dating.
Lydia Clyma age
Lydia, 22, is a social media & TV presenter from London.
Kori Sampson age
Kori, 22, is a model from Plymouth.
