Which Too Hot To Handle couples are still together and where are the cast now?

Where are the Too Hot To Handle couples now? And are Harry and Francesca still together? Find out everything...

Netflix's Too Hot to Handle is the dating series we all need to binge right now.

It sees ten singletons from around the world thrown into a villa together, competing to win $100,000.

But unlike Love Island, the couples aren't allowed to kiss each other or have any kind of sexual activity, with the prize money dropping each time they do.

The idea is that those competing build more meaningful connections, and by the end of the series, there wasn't one winner, but each remaining contestant took home $7,500.

So, which couples are still together now? And where are the rest of the contestants now? Here’s what we know…

Which couples are still together?

Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago

Harry and Francesca were strong favourites the whole way through, but things weren’t exactly smooth sailing.

Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago Too Hot To Handle. Picture: Netlfix

They had eyes for each other from day one, but found it the toughest out of everyone to obey the celibacy rules.

This meant they cost the prize fund the biggest amount of money, but during the finale, the duo reclaimed the $32,000 they had previously lost the group.

After the show finished filming in May 2019, Francesca visited Harry’s hometown of Queensland, while Harry also took a trip to Vancouver where Francesca is from.

However, it’s clear they have since split as Francesca wrote shared an Instagram post on Valentine’s Day this year with the caption: "happy V day to everyone getting drunk w their friends tonight & NOT texting their exs ;)" and tagged her location as "Single Island."

Harry also wrote: "As Valentine’s Day approaches it’s a good time to think about relationships and how it’s two people coming together to solve problems you wouldn’t have if you were just single 🤔."

Francesca still splits her time between Vancouver and Los Angeles and is now launching an ethical and biodegradable label, Farago the Label.

Meanwhile, Harry is back is Australia and is also set to launch his own clothing line.

Rhonda Paul and Sharron Townsend

They may have been slow burners to begin with, but by the end of the season Sharron asked Rhonda to be his girlfriend.

He also met her son over FaceTime in a particularly adorable moment.

Rhonda Paul and Sharron Townsend Too Hot To Handle. Picture: Netflix

There’s not much evidence on social media to tell us whether the couple are together now.

Rhonda and Sharron do follow one another on Instagram, which means they’re seemingly still on good terms, but they also follow the rest of the Too Hot to Handle cast.

Sharron has also reposted a string of Instagram stories of the pair, with one saying that he and Rhonda are “cute together”, and he liked some of her recent photos on Instagram.

Rhonda still lives in Atlanta and is the owner of jewellry brand PureLuXX.

Meanwhile, Sharron works as a model and has a few minor acting credits, too, like in Creed II and more recently in Fetty Wap’s “Fresh and Clean” music video.

Chloe Veitch

Chloe, 21, didn’t manage to find love on the show, but she was brave enough to open up about her insecurities during the workshops.

A year later, Essex-born Chloe is still working as a model and has been sharing her excitement with fans about the show finally being aired on Netflix.

David Birtwistle

David from England also didn’t find love but has since founded performance coaching company Endeavour Life.

Nicole O'Brien

Irish born Nicole has since moved to London.

She has now found professional success as a self-proclaimed public figure and influencer.

Kelechi "Kelz" Dyke

After a short fling with Francesca on the island, accountant Kelz now lives in London where he plays for the London Warriors, an American football team.

Bryce Hirschberg

He may have joined the show late, but Bryce definitely made his mark.

Bryce is still working as a filmmaker and model and regularly shared snaps with Harry Jowsey and Lydia Clyma on Instagram.

Lydia Clyma

As a former ring girl, Lydia is a reality star pro and has previously appeared on Magaluf Weekender and Sex Clinic.

According to her Instagram account, Lydia is back in the UK and living in London. She seems to be single and concentrating on her career.

