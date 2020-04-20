Will there be a season two of Netflix's Too Hot To Handle and can you apply to go on?

By Polly Foreman

Too Hot To Handle is the latest Netflix dating show to take over our lives, and we're clamouring for a second series...

Just when we thought dating shows couldn't get wilder than the piece of art that was Love Is Blind, Netflix announced the release of Too Hot To Handle.

The show only dropped last Friday, but fans are already clamouring for a new series of the show.

Will there be a series two of Too Hot To Handle?

As the show is so new, Netflix are yet to announce a new series of the show.

However, due to its immense popularity, it is likely that another series will be commissioned.

Too Hot To Handle is the latest dating show with a twist. Picture: Netflix

What is Too Hot To Handle? What are the rules?

Its premise is simple - a bunch of bikini-clad singletons getting together in a villa in the hope of finding love - but there's a huge twist.

Unlike similar shows like Love Island, the contestants aren't allowed to have sex or kiss each other - and the prize money will be slashed if they break the rules.

When they arrived in the villa, a smart speaker told them: "There are conditions to your stay here: no kissing or sex of any kind.

"This retreat is help you gain deeper emotional connections."

The show's official description reads: "On the shores of paradise, gorgeous singles meet and mingle. But there’s a twist. To win a $100,000 grand prize, they’ll have to give up sex."

Too Hot To Handle is available to stream on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

Can you apply to be a contestant on Too Hot To Handle?

Applications aren't currently open as season two hasn't been confirmed, but watch this space...

How can I watch Too Hot To Handle?

Too Hot To Handle is available to stream now on Netflix.

Is there a trailer for Too Hot To Handle?

You can watch the full trailer below:

