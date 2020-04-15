What is 'Too Hot To Handle' and how does the new Netflix dating show work?

By Polly Foreman

Too Hot To Handle is about to become your new Netflix obsession - here's your need-to-know.

We're still reeling from the wild emotional rollercoaster that was Love Is Blind, but Netflix are now throwing another outrageous dating show our way.

Read more: When will Ozark season four start on Netflix and who will be in the cast?

Too Hot To Handle is a new Love Island-style programme that sees a group of singletons head to a villa to find love.

Too Hot To Handle has been compared to Love Island. Picture: Netflix

But the twist? Contestants aren't allowed to kiss each other or have sex in the villa, and the prize money will be slashed if anyone in the group breaks the rules.

In the new teaser trailer, a smart speaker tells contestants: "There are conditions to your stay here: no kissing or sex of any kind," and is met by audible gasps.

Read more: Tiger King: What is the true story behind the Netflix series and what happens at the end?

The speaker continues: "This retreat is help you gain deeper emotional connections."

Too Hot To Handle arrives on Netflix this Friday. Picture: Netflix

How does Too Hot To Handle work?

It follows 10 singletons as they attempt to find love in a villa for four weeks, while having to restrain themselves from being physically intimate.

The Netflix description reads: "On the shores of paradise, gorgeous singles meet and mingle. But there’s a twist. To win a $100,000 grand prize, they’ll have to give up sex."

Contestants are forbidden from being intimate with each other. Picture: Netflix

How can I watch Too Hot To Handle on Netflix?

The new show will be available to stream on Netflix from 14 April.

How many episodes of Too Hot To Handle are there?

There will be eight episodes in total.

Is there a trailer for Too Hot To Handle?

There is! You can watch the trailer for the show below:

NOW READ:

How to watch Netflix with friends using the new Netflix party feature