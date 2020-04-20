How to follow the Too Hot To Handle cast on Instagram: full list of handles

20 April 2020, 13:09 | Updated: 20 April 2020, 13:21

How to follow the Too Hot To Handle cast on Instagram
How to follow the Too Hot To Handle cast on Instagram. Picture: Instagram
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

How to follow Too Hot To Handle stars Francesca, Harry, Sharron, David, Matthew, Kelz, Rhonda, Nicole, Haley and Chloe on Instagram.

Too Hot To Handle is the latest Netflix show to take over our lives, and those of us who've already binged the entire series are clamouring for season two.

Read more: What is 'Too Hot To Handle' and how does the new Netflix dating show work?

While we wait with bated breath for news of a new series of the show, you can bet that we'll be following the stars on Instagram to keep up to date with their love lives.

Here's how you can do the same:

Too Hot To Handle cast Instagram names:

Chloe Veitch Instagram name

Chloe, 19, is from Essex. She says she is a heartbreaker and always says the wrong thing.

You can follow her on Instagram @chloeveitchofficial.

Francesca Farago Instagram name

Francesca, 25, is from Canada. She is a travel influencer (with a whopping 800k followers...) who describes herself as a free spirit. Francesca has previously dated DJ Diplo.

You can follow her @francescafarago.

Sharron Townsend Instagram name

Sharron, 25, is a personal trainer and kids' wrestling coach from New Jersey. He describes himself as a 10 out of 10, and once won Mr Pennsylvania.

You can follow Sharron on Instagram @sharrontownsendofficial.

David Birtwistle Instagram name

David, 25, from London, is an ex semi-pro rugby player with a first class degree in engineering.

You can follow him on Instagram @david.birtwistle.

View this post on Instagram

Working out with my friends and family is one of the joys of life . Although it can suck at times and hurts, you know that going through those times of struggle with others makes you stronger 💪🏼 . Going through the @toohotnetflix retreat with everyone else was defo challenging at times and took me out my comfort zone in a big way. . But that challenge is what made me grow in such a big way and has helped to shape my outlook on life now. . If you want to join me and push yourself to grow each day then tag your posts with #actionsreflectpriorities . That’s what I believe... your actions reflect your priorities in life . If you hit a workout of any kind today comment 💪🏼 below . #fitness #workout #toohottohandle

A post shared by Too Hot To Handle - David (@david.birtwistle) on

Matthew Smith Instagram name

Matthew, 29, has previously been nominated for America's Next Top Model, but he has said that he worries he'll only have his dog for company as he gets older.

You can follow him on Instagram @matthewstephensmith

Kelz Instagram name

Kelz, 27, is originally from Austria, but moved to the UK when he was 13. He works in London as a senior recruitment consultant.

You can follow him on Instagram @kelechidyke.

Nicole O'Brien Instagram name

Nicole, 23, has travelled the world through her work as a marketing consultant on yachts, and she has hosted the likes of Kanye West and Justin Bieber.

You can follow her on Instagram @nicole.ob.

Rhonda Paul Instagram name

Rhonda, 27, from Atlanta owns a jewellery company. She describes herself as someone who 'won’t let anyone get in her way' when looking for her perfect match.

You can follow her on Instagram @imrhondapaul.

Haley Cureton

Haley, 20, is a business student from Florida who is open to getting to know boys and girls in the villa.

You can follow her on Instagram @haley.cure.

Harry Jowsey

Harry, 21, from Australia, describes himself as a “giraffe on ice” when it comes to dancing, but that hasn't stopped him catching the attention of the girls.

You can follow him on Instagram @harryjowsey

NOW READ:

How to watch Netflix with friends using the new Netflix party feature

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Which Too Hot To Handle couples are still together?

Which Too Hot To Handle couples are still together and where are the cast now?
Gogglebox's Tapper family contracted coronavirus

Who are the Tapper family from Gogglebox after dad Jonathan reveals coronavirus scare?
Everything we know about Ozark season four

When will Ozark season four start on Netflix and who will be in the cast?
Where is Ozark filmed?

Where is Netflix's Ozark filmed and is it a real place in Missouri?
Will there be a second season of Too Hot To Handle?

Will there be a season two of Netflix's Too Hot To Handle and can you apply to go on?

Trending on Heart

You can recreate the incredible southern fried chicken at home

Man perfects the KFC recipe from home and reveals the secret 11 herbs and spices on Heart Breakfast

Food & Health

The UK's cases of coronavirus are increasing daily

Coronavirus UK map: Where in Britain are the confirmed COVID-19 cases as cases rise to 120,067?

Lifestyle

This is why supermarkets are lacking in stock of flour across the UK

Why is there no flour in shops and where can I buy some?

Food & Health

People are debating how you should organise your cutlery drawer

Photo of cutlery drawer sparks fierce debate over ‘right’ way to organise knives and forks

Lifestyle

Too Hot To Handle

What is 'Too Hot To Handle' and how does the new Netflix dating show work?