How to follow the Too Hot To Handle cast on Instagram: full list of handles

How to follow the Too Hot To Handle cast on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

By Polly Foreman

How to follow Too Hot To Handle stars Francesca, Harry, Sharron, David, Matthew, Kelz, Rhonda, Nicole, Haley and Chloe on Instagram.

Too Hot To Handle is the latest Netflix show to take over our lives, and those of us who've already binged the entire series are clamouring for season two.

Read more: What is 'Too Hot To Handle' and how does the new Netflix dating show work?

While we wait with bated breath for news of a new series of the show, you can bet that we'll be following the stars on Instagram to keep up to date with their love lives.

Here's how you can do the same:

Too Hot To Handle cast Instagram names:

Chloe Veitch Instagram name

Chloe, 19, is from Essex. She says she is a heartbreaker and always says the wrong thing.

You can follow her on Instagram @chloeveitchofficial.

Francesca Farago Instagram name

Francesca, 25, is from Canada. She is a travel influencer (with a whopping 800k followers...) who describes herself as a free spirit. Francesca has previously dated DJ Diplo.

You can follow her @francescafarago.



Sharron Townsend Instagram name

Sharron, 25, is a personal trainer and kids' wrestling coach from New Jersey. He describes himself as a 10 out of 10, and once won Mr Pennsylvania.

You can follow Sharron on Instagram @sharrontownsendofficial.



David Birtwistle Instagram name

David, 25, from London, is an ex semi-pro rugby player with a first class degree in engineering.

You can follow him on Instagram @david.birtwistle.

Matthew Smith Instagram name

Matthew, 29, has previously been nominated for America's Next Top Model, but he has said that he worries he'll only have his dog for company as he gets older.

You can follow him on Instagram @matthewstephensmith



Kelz Instagram name

Kelz, 27, is originally from Austria, but moved to the UK when he was 13. He works in London as a senior recruitment consultant.

You can follow him on Instagram @kelechidyke.

Nicole O'Brien Instagram name

Nicole, 23, has travelled the world through her work as a marketing consultant on yachts, and she has hosted the likes of Kanye West and Justin Bieber.

You can follow her on Instagram @nicole.ob.



Rhonda Paul Instagram name

Rhonda, 27, from Atlanta owns a jewellery company. She describes herself as someone who 'won’t let anyone get in her way' when looking for her perfect match.

You can follow her on Instagram @imrhondapaul.

Haley Cureton

Haley, 20, is a business student from Florida who is open to getting to know boys and girls in the villa.

You can follow her on Instagram @haley.cure.

Harry Jowsey

Harry, 21, from Australia, describes himself as a “giraffe on ice” when it comes to dancing, but that hasn't stopped him catching the attention of the girls.

You can follow him on Instagram @harryjowsey

NOW READ:

How to watch Netflix with friends using the new Netflix party feature