Are Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey still together? Too Hot To Handle star posts loved-up Instagram

Many fans of Too Hot To Handle have been clamouring to know whether Francesca and Harry are still together, and the pair have now confirmed their relationship status.

Francesca Farago has posted a loved-up selfie with Too Hot To Handle beau Harry Jowsey, confirming that they are still together.

The travel influencer, 26, who has been previously linked to DJ Diplo, posted a pic with Aussie hunk Harry on Instagram alongside the caption: "always been you.. @harryjowsey♥️"

Fans of the pair went wild for the snap, with one writing: "Definitely my fav couple", and another adding: "This was definitely worth $35,000 lol congratulations you guys were my favorite couple on the show".

Harry himself also commented 'Love you" under the snap.

The couple caused some controversy in the show, as they frequently broke the rules regarding no intimate contact.

Every time the contestants flouted these measures, the $100,000 prize money was slashed.

Opening up about their relationship status, Harry told The Sun: "Francesca and I are better than ever, we took a bit of a break in between but now we are full steam ahead.

"I can't wait to start travelling and we can put some babies in her belly!"

Harry and Francesca are still together. Picture: Netflix

And Francesca added: "Harry and I are still together and we are stronger than ever.

"It was so amazing to watch our love story unfold and I am so excited for what the future holds for the two of us!"

Francesca previously said it was 'love at first sight' when she met Harry, revealing: "It was love at first sight. We kissed before they told us about the celibacy rule.

"I cried, I’m not going to lie. I was distraught. You couldn’t have done anything worse to me."

While Francesca and Harry are still loved-up, the same can't be said for Rhonda and Sharron, who recently announced that they split due to distance. Sharron said: "Rhonda has been a blessing to have in my life, she's been the strength to my weakness, the music to my soul and the yin to my yang.

"Unfortunately distance has been an issue, and although she's miles away our connection will always be."

Rhonda added: "Sharron and I are not together, but fortunately I have been able to rekindle a relationship with a special someone."

