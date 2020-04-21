Where was Netflix's Too Hot To Handle filmed and can you stay there?

21 April 2020, 11:40

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

The latest Netflix sensation - dating show Too Hot To Handle - was filmed in a beautiful Mexican location.

Too Hot To Handle is the latest dating show to take over all of our lives, and many fans have been left wondering where the stunning filming location is.

Fans of the Netflix show have been going wild for its stunning villa. Picture: Netflix

The premise of the show is simple, but with a twist: a bunch of singletons head to a villa to find love, but they aren't allowed to kiss or have sex. If they break the rules, they risk slashing the $100,000 prize money.

And one of the show's standout aspects is its beautiful villa and setting. Here's your need-to-know on its location.

Where was Too Hot To Handle filmed?

The show was filmed on a private estate called Casa Tau in Mexico. It is situated in the west of the country, and isn't far from Puerto Vallarta.

The private villa opened in the Los Rancheros area 2018, and is part of a gated community of just under 30 homes.

Its location is described as a ‘Private Ocean Front Estate’ where ‘comfort meets luxury’.

Rental costs on the villas vary, but the estate was last year going for an average daily rate of $12,500 (£9,994).

Visit its website for more information.

How can you watch Too Hot To Handle on Netflix?

All 10 episodes of Too Hot To Handle are available to stream on Netflix now - so get bingeing!

Too Hot To Handle was filmed in Mexico. Picture: Netflix

Who is in the Too Hot To Handle cast?

Is there a trailer for Too Hot To Handle?

You can watch the trailer below:

