Who is Francesca Farago and did the Too Hot To Handle contestant date Diplo?

Your need-to-know on Too Hot To Handle's Francesca. Picture: Netflix/Instagram

By Polly Foreman

Francesca Farago is a contestant on new Netflix dating show Too Hot To Handle - here's your need-to-know on the travel influencer.

If you haven't binged every single episode already, Netflix dating show Too Hot To Handle is about to become your new obsession.

Its premise is simple: a bunch of singletons head to a villa to look for love, but the catch is they aren't allowed to kiss or have sex. If they break the rules, they risk slashing the $100,000 prize money.

Francesca is a contestant on Too Hot To Handle. Picture: Netflix

One of the standout contestants of the series is travel influencer Francesca Farago. Here's your need-to-know on her.

Who is Francesca Farago? What's her age and job?

Francesca, 25, is a travel influencer from Canada. She has embarked on a number of luxury trips through her work, and describes herself as a 'free spirit and thrill-seeker'.

She also runs her own swimwear company which, according to its bio, is 'ethical, sustainable and biodegradable'.

Francesca says she is a bit of a commitment-phobe, but also revealed that she once tattooed an exes name on the inside of her mouth.

What happened with Francesca Farago and Diplo?

Francesca has been linked to Diplo. Picture: PA

It is rumoured that Francesca used to date DJ Diplo, although she hasn't herself confirmed this.

Is Francesca Farago on Instagram?

She is! You can follow her @francescafarago.

How can I watch Too Hot To Handle on Netflix?

Too Hot To Handle is available to stream on Netflix now, and you can watch the trailer below:



