Who is Too Hot To Handle Aussie Harry Jowsey and how tall is he?

Too Hot To Handle is the latest Netflix series to take over our lives, and the Love Island-style dating show is all anyone can talk about.

Its premise is simple - a group of singletons getting together in a villa in the hope of finding love - but the twist is that they aren't allowed to kiss or have sex, and risk losing some of the prize money if they do.

Harry Jowsey became the first contestant to break the rules when he snogged fellow contestant Francesca Farago. Here's your need-to-know on the rebellious Aussie hunk.

Who is Harry Jowsey? What's his age and background?

Harry, 23, is an Australian YouTube star who currently lives in LA.

He's no stranger to reality TV, having previously appeared in a New Zealand dating show named Heartbreak Island in 2018.

Harry also owns his own clothing line called Naughty Possums.

Harry got together with Francesca on Too Hot To Handle. Picture: Netflix

How tall is Harry Joswey?

Many of the contestants on Too Hot To Handle were very taken with Harry's height - he stands at an impressive 6'5.

Is Harry Jowsey on Instagram?

He is indeed! You can follow him @harryjowsey.

Is Harry still with Francesca Farago?

Francesca has confirmed that she is still with Harry in a loved-up Instagram pic.

She captioned the adorable snap: "always been you @harryjowsey".

Francesca previously opened up about how it was 'love at first sight' when she met Harry.

She told The Sun: "It was love at first sight. We kissed before they told us about the celibacy rule.

"I cried, I’m not going to lie. I was distraught. You couldn’t have done anything worse to me."

How does Too Hot To Handle work?

In Netflix's Too Hot To Handle, a bunch of 'commitment-phobe' singletons get together in a villa to try and find love, but they aren't allowed to get intimate.

A smart-speaker tells them in the first episode: a smart speaker tells contestants: "There are conditions to your stay here: no kissing or sex of any kind.

Too Hot To Handle is available to stream on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

"This retreat is help you gain deeper emotional connections."

The Netflix description reads: "On the shores of paradise, gorgeous singles meet and mingle. But there’s a twist. To win a $100,000 grand prize, they’ll have to give up sex."

The prize money is slashed every time the rules are broken.

