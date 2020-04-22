Too Hot To Handle's Matthew 'Jesus' Smith is unrecognisable on America's Next Top Model

Was Matthew Smith on America's Next Top Model before Too Hot To Handle? And what else has the Netflix star been in?

Too Hot To Handle star Matthew Smith has made a name for himself as ‘Jesus’ on the Netflix dating show.

But before joining the line up of our new favourite series, it turns out Matthew had another shot at fame on America’s Next Top Model all the way back in 2014.

Appearing on the 21st series of the competition show, Matthew competed for a $100,000 prize, as well as a modelling contract with Next Model Management and a photo spread in Nylon magazine.

And it’s fair to say Matthew looked totally unrecognisable - sporting a tiny bit of stubble and a short haircut.

Matthew Smith appeared on America's Next Top Model in 2014. Picture: America's Next Top Model

At the time, Matthew, 30, was known on the model competition show for not knowing much about fashion, and was desperate to get advice from host Tyra Banks.

Unfortunately, he ended up placing tenth after being told that he had a lack of facial expressions.

Six years later, and the 6’4’’ star completely changed his look and rocked up to the Too Hot To Handle Mexico retreat with the nickname ‘Jesus’.

Just like his time on America’s Next Top Model, poor old Matthew failed to make it to the end of the Netflix series.

After failing to find love on the show, he opted to leave on his own accord a few episodes in.

According to Elle, Matthew decided to leave after realising "he'd learned enough from the process".

After filming Too Hot To Handle, the aspiring model and actor went on to star as Jesus in a short movie called The Commissioning (2019).

And if you think you recognise Matthew from somewhere else, he also appeared in a 2012 episode of The Young and the Restless and starred in one episode of New Girl as Gino.

Matthew is also COO of multimedia company Dream Katchers Enterprise.

