The Too Hot To Handle narrator is Desiree Burch. Picture: Getty Images/Instagram/Netflix

Netflix’s latest binge worthy series Too Hot To Handle was only released this month, but it’s already proved to be a huge hit with viewers.

Tipped as the next Love Island, the show sees 10 contestants head off to a plush retreat in Punta Mita, Mexico in a bid to find the one.

But they are soon hit with Netflix’s rule book, which forbids them from kissing or having any sexual contact at all.

What’s more, breaking the rules will deduct money from the $100,000 cash prize awaiting them at the end of the show.

While the contestants have become reality stars over night, hilarious narrator Desiree Burch has also become a social media sensation.

So, who is the person behind the voice of Too Hot To Handle? Find out everything.

Who is the Too Hot To Handle narrator, Desiree Burch?

Desiree Burch is a stand-up comedian who was born in January 1979 in L.A.

After moving to New York, the 41-year-old studied Theatre at Yale University, before packing up and relocating to London in 2015 to follow her career in comedy.

Speaking to The List in 2018, she said: "In the U.K., there is a real economy for comedy in a way that there isn't in the States.

"Doing comedy on the road and having a family life is much more doable because things are closer together. There are a lot of TV and radio jobs for comics here that don't exist in the States."

Since moving to the UK, the star has been travelling around the country touring her shows.

During her early 20s in New York, Desiree worked as a dominatrix.

Opening up about her previous profession to Jonathan Ross, she said: "It's one of those things I wanted to say that I had done.

"I got paid to beat guys up, which is what every woman wants."

