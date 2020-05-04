Will there be a season 2 of Netflix drama series Hollywood?

Hollywood is already a huge hit on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

By Mared Parry

The brand new Tinseltown drama only dropped on Netflix at the start of May but it's become an overnight sensation, with many eager to find out about its second series.

Ntelfix has only just dropped its newest original series, Hollywood, a matter of days ago and the incredible story of budding actors, screenwriters and directors trying to make it in the city of stars has already become a huge hit.

The drama series was created by the man behind the huge TV shows Glee, American Horror Story and The Politician - Mr Ryan Murphy - and stars a number of actors he's previously worked with.

Hollywood is the creation of Ryan Murphy. Picture: Netflix

David Corenswet plays Jack Costelloe in Hollywood, and starred in Ryan Murphy's 2019 Nelfix series, The Politician.

And Darren Criss, who plays Raymond Ainsley in the series, made his name in 2010 on the global phenomenon, Glee.

The show's instant success has had absolutely everyone wondering whether or not there'll be a second series.

Here's all the information we have so far...

Has Hollywood been renewed for a second season?

At the moment, there's been no confirmation that there will be a series 2, but no one has said there won't be one either.

Unfortunately, Hollywood was only intended to be a mini-series, so it's likely this could be the end of the story, but many of Ryan Murphy's TV shows have gone on to have a number of seasons.

Hopefully we'll see the return of the cast from season 1. Picture: Netflix

Anytime Netflix decide to extend a show, it typically comes after at least a month of it being released, as they need four weeks of figures to get a good idea of how the show performed.

But looking at Hollywood's success after only a few days, it's looking positive for the show.

When will Hollywood season 2 be released?

A release date will be based on when the show gets the green light but it could be as soon as 2021.

However, all of this could be dependent on the coronavirus outbreak, which has brought film and television productions across the world to a halt.

This means, season two could be delayed by the global lockdown and may not be airing for some time.

If season two gets the go-ahead, it could have another seven episodes which will be released in one go.