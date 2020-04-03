Netflix's The Tiger King: Who were Joe Exotic's husbands and where are they now?

Who were Joe Exotic's four husbands and what happened to them after Tiger King? Here's what we know...

Netflix’s latest binge-worthy documentary, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness has become an instant hit.

The seven-part true crime follows the life of Joe Exotic, a zookeeper who was convicted of murder-for-hire against his rival and animal activist Carole Baskin.

Amid the drama, 57-year-old Joe - whose real name is Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage - spoke openly about being a gay polygamist who lived with his husbands at the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park.

Here's everything you need to know about Joe Exotic's marriages and what his husbands are doing now...

Joe Exotic had four husbands. Picture: Netflix

Who were Joe Exotic's husbands and where are they now?

Brian Rhyne

Joe reportedly met Brian in the late 1980s while working as a security guard at the Round-up Saloon, a gay cowboy bar in Texas.

Read More: Where are Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin from Netflix's The Tiger King now?

According to New York Magazine, Brian was 19-years-old at the time, and the pair soon moved in together in Joe’s trailer.

Brian helped Joe to start up the zoo, but he passed away in 2001 due to HIV complications.

John Finlay

John became Joe’s second husband after the pair met in 2003.

He was originally hired to help run the zoo when he was 19-years-old. In 2014, Joe married John and Travis Michael Maldonado in a three-way ceremony.

John Finlay has now got a new set of teeth. Picture: Netflix

Less than a year after the ceremony, John wanted out of the relationship, and according to New York magazine he went on to marry a woman and have a child.

He also recently revealed he has a new set of teeth. Sharing a photo of himself on Facebook page 'The truth about John Finlay', he wrote: "Yes I have my teeth fixed. The producers of the Netflix series had video and pictures of this, but chose not to show it."

Read More: Tiger King: What is the true story behind the Netflix series and what happens at the end?

Here you go. I'm going silent for a while. I'll be back later today. Posted by The Truth About John Finlay on Friday, 27 March 2020

Travis Michael Maldonado

In 2013, Travis Maldonado started working at the zoo at the age of 19 as well.

He married both Joe and John Finlay in a three-way ceremony.

Joe Exotic married John Finlay and Travis Michael Maldonado. Picture: Netflix

Joe and Maldonado were together until Travis passed away in 2017, when he is said to have accidentally shot himself at the zoo's gift shop.

According to reports, he tried to prove a point about how his pistol wouldn't fire without the magazine. However, there was a bullet in the chamber which killed him.

Dillon Passage

Shortly after Travis died, Joe met Dillon Passage on a dating app.

They married two months later and when Dillon turned 22, they moved to Gulf Breeze, Florida. According to reports, the pair are still married.

During a recently call-in appearance on US talk show 'Andy Cohen Live,' Dillon admitted his husband "doesn't want me to be alone, but he also doesn't want me to move on."

He said: “I have no intention on leaving and I've reassured him of that for the past year and a half.”

Dillon later told Variety Live!: "I felt it was only right to stand by him and not judge him for the circumstance because I understood his relationship with Carole."

He also revealed that Joe is currently being held in a 14-day quarantine of a federal prison in Texas because of coronavirus.

Read Now: When did Joe Exotic go to prison and how long is his sentence?