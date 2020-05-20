Will there be a season two of White Lines?

20 May 2020

Everything we know about White Lines season two
Everything we know about White Lines season two. Picture: Netflix

White Lines may have only dropped on Netflix last week, but fans are already clamouring for a second series...

New Netflix drama White Lines has been dubbed the show of the summer, and fans can't get enough of the murder mystery.

It tells the story of a woman from Manchester named Zoe Walker, who travels to Ibiza in search of answers about what happened to her brother - Axel Collins - a DJ who was murdered on the island in the nineties.

Will White Lines return for season 2?
Will White Lines return for season 2? Picture: Netflix

While there, she becomes embroiled in the lives of Axel's friends and associates, and makes it her mission to find out what happened to him all those years ago.

Will there be a season two of White Lines?

After the shocking final episode, fans have been left clamouring for a second season of the show.

There is currently no official word on a second season. The show has only been out for a week, though, meaning there's still plenty of time for Netflix to make an announcement.

As White Lines has proved so popular, there is every chance that the streaming service will renew it for a second series.

The creators have previously stated that they'd planned for three seasons of the show, so watch this space...

What happened at the end of White Lines season one? Who killed Axel? **Spoilers ahead**

The final episode of White Lines season two revealed who killed Axel Collins
The final episode of White Lines season two revealed who killed Axel Collins. Picture: Netflix

In the shock season finale, it was revealed that Anna was the one who killed Axel to stop him telling Marcus that they had slept together.

Marcus helped Anna kill Axel by running him over with his car before they hit him over the head.

Is there a trailer for White Lines season one?

You can watch the trailer for White Lines season one below:

WARNING: CONTAINS SOME SEX AND DRUGS REFERENCES:

