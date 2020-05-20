Who plays Boxer in Netflix murder mystery White Lines?

Who plays Boxer in White Lines? Picture: Netflix

White Lines cast: who plays Boxer and what else has he been in? Your need-to-know on actor Nuno Lopes.

If you haven't binged every episode already, you can bet that White Lines is about to become your new favourite boxset.

The Netflix murder mystery - which dropped on the streaming service last Friday - has received rave reviews from viewers and critics, with many predicting it to be the biggest show of the summer.

Read more: Where was Netflix murder mystery White Lines filmed?

It tells the story of a woman named Zoe Walker, who travels from Manchester to Ibiza to find out what happened to her DJ brother Axel Collins, who was murdered on the island 20 years previously.

She forges a romance with Boxer, who is head of security for a wealthy family - the Calafats - on the island.

Read more: How to watch Netflix with friends using the new Netflix party feature

Here's your need-to-know on the actor who plays him.

Nuno Lopes is an actor from Portugal. Picture: PA

Who is Nuno Lopes?

Nuno, 42, is a Portuguese actor whose previous TV and film roles have mostly been in his native Portugal, as well as Spain and Brazil.

He has been acting since the nineties, and is a five-time winner at the Portuguese Golden Globes.

Nuno is also a DJ, marking him even more perfect for his role in White Lines.

Is Nuno Lopes on Instagram?

He is! You can join his 168,000 followers @nunolopes.

Is Nuno Lopes married? Does he have a girlfriend

Nuno is dating a Portuguese actress named Mikaela Lupu.

Is there a trailer for White Lines?

You can watch the full official trailer below:

WARNING: CONTAINS SOME SEX AND DRUGS REFERENCES:

What is White Lines about?

The official Netflix plot synopsis reads:

"When the body of a legendary Manchester DJ is discovered 20 years after his mysterious disappearance from Ibiza, his sister, Zoe Walker, returns to the beautiful Spanish island to find out what happened.

It adds that she "leaves her quiet life behind to investigate her brother's disappearance in Ibiza, where she quickly heads down a decadent and dangerous path."

NOW READ:

Will there be an After Life season three? Netflix make announcement on third series