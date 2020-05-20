Who plays Boxer in Netflix murder mystery White Lines?

20 May 2020, 14:24

Who plays Boxer in White Lines?
Who plays Boxer in White Lines? Picture: Netflix

White Lines cast: who plays Boxer and what else has he been in? Your need-to-know on actor Nuno Lopes.

If you haven't binged every episode already, you can bet that White Lines is about to become your new favourite boxset.

The Netflix murder mystery - which dropped on the streaming service last Friday - has received rave reviews from viewers and critics, with many predicting it to be the biggest show of the summer.

Read more: Where was Netflix murder mystery White Lines filmed?

It tells the story of a woman named Zoe Walker, who travels from Manchester to Ibiza to find out what happened to her DJ brother Axel Collins, who was murdered on the island 20 years previously.

She forges a romance with Boxer, who is head of security for a wealthy family - the Calafats - on the island.

Read more: How to watch Netflix with friends using the new Netflix party feature

Here's your need-to-know on the actor who plays him.

Nuno Lopes is an actor from Portugal
Nuno Lopes is an actor from Portugal. Picture: PA

Who is Nuno Lopes?

Nuno, 42, is a Portuguese actor whose previous TV and film roles have mostly been in his native Portugal, as well as Spain and Brazil.

He has been acting since the nineties, and is a five-time winner at the Portuguese Golden Globes.

Nuno is also a DJ, marking him even more perfect for his role in White Lines.

Is Nuno Lopes on Instagram?

He is! You can join his 168,000 followers @nunolopes.

Is Nuno Lopes married? Does he have a girlfriend

Nuno is dating a Portuguese actress named Mikaela Lupu.

Is there a trailer for White Lines?

You can watch the full official trailer below:

WARNING: CONTAINS SOME SEX AND DRUGS REFERENCES:

What is White Lines about?

The official Netflix plot synopsis reads:

"When the body of a legendary Manchester DJ is discovered 20 years after his mysterious disappearance from Ibiza, his sister, Zoe Walker, returns to the beautiful Spanish island to find out what happened.

It adds that she "leaves her quiet life behind to investigate her brother's disappearance in Ibiza, where she quickly heads down a decadent and dangerous path."

NOW READ:

Will there be an After Life season three? Netflix make announcement on third series

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Everything we know about White Lines season two

Will there be a season two of White Lines?

Piers couldn't believe what he'd heard

Piers Morgan in hysterics as Britain's oldest twins make filthy sex joke live on Good Morning Britain
A hairdresser and one of her 15 clients appeared on This Morning today to explain why they are still meeting for hair cuts, despite the lockdown measures.

Hairdresser breaking lockdown rules by still working branded 'selfish' by This Morning viewers

This Morning

Holly Willoughby's yellow dress is from J Crew

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her yellow midi dress from J Crew

Celebrities

Here's how to apply for the new series of Gogglebox

How to apply for Gogglebox 2021

Trending on Heart

Simple trick makes it easier to iron clothes using tin foil

Simple tin foil hack makes it quicker and easier to iron clothes

Lifestyle

Can you go to the beach during the lockdown?

Can you go to the beach during lockdown? UK coronavirus rules explained

News

Sia secretly adopted the teenagers last year

Sia reveals she's adopted two teenage sons who were 'ageing out the system'

Celebrities

McDonalds made the announcement this morning

McDonalds reveals full list of Drive-Thru's which re-opened today

News

Ashley Banjo has opened up about his mental health

Ashley Banjo opens up about mental health struggles in heartbreaking post

Celebrities

Emma McVey has hit back after being mum-shamed on Instagram

Gary Beadle's fiancé Emma McVey hits back after being mum-shamed for not sleeping with baby Primrose

Celebrities