The Crown confirm Lesley Manville will play Princess Margaret in final series

Lesley Manville will be taking on the role of Princess Margaret. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Crown have announced who will be taking over from Helena Bonham-Carter.

The Crown's fifth and final series is in the works, and the Netflix show have now confirmed who will be playing the Queen's sister, Princess Margaret.

Princess Margaret will be played by Lesley Manville in the final series of the hit show, with the actress taking over the role from Helena Bonham-Carter.

The announcement was made on Twitter this week, as Lesley wrote: "I could not be happier to be playing Princess Margaret.

"The baton is being passed on from two formidable actresses and I really don’t want to let the side down.

“Furthermore, to play siblings with my dear friend Imelda Staunton will be nothing short of a complete joy."

Before Helena, Margaret was played by Vanessa Kirby, who took on the role for the first two series.

In series five, the rest of the cast will also change over, with Imelda Staunton stepping in as Queen Elizabeth II.

She will be taking over from Olivia Coleman, who has played the Queen in series three and will take on the role in the upcoming series four.

Filming for series four of The Crown wrapped just before lockdown came into place in the UK, but a release date is still yet to be released.

