The Crown confirm Lesley Manville will play Princess Margaret in final series

3 July 2020, 15:45

Lesley Manville will be taking on the role of Princess Margaret
Lesley Manville will be taking on the role of Princess Margaret. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Crown have announced who will be taking over from Helena Bonham-Carter.

The Crown's fifth and final series is in the works, and the Netflix show have now confirmed who will be playing the Queen's sister, Princess Margaret.

Princess Margaret will be played by Lesley Manville in the final series of the hit show, with the actress taking over the role from Helena Bonham-Carter.

The announcement was made on Twitter this week, as Lesley wrote: "I could not be happier to be playing Princess Margaret.

"The baton is being passed on from two formidable actresses and I really don’t want to let the side down.

“Furthermore, to play siblings with my dear friend Imelda Staunton will be nothing short of a complete joy."

READ MORE: Martin Lewis sparks concern he has coronavirus as he reveals he's 'nauseous and weak'

Princess Margaret will be played by Lesley Manville in the final series of the hit show
Princess Margaret will be played by Lesley Manville in the final series of the hit show. Picture: Getty

Before Helena, Margaret was played by Vanessa Kirby, who took on the role for the first two series.

In series five, the rest of the cast will also change over, with Imelda Staunton stepping in as Queen Elizabeth II.

She will be taking over from Olivia Coleman, who has played the Queen in series three and will take on the role in the upcoming series four.

Filming for series four of The Crown wrapped just before lockdown came into place in the UK, but a release date is still yet to be released.

READ MORE: Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock breaks down in tears after being verbally abused by a stranger

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Dom Parker appeared on Celebrity Masterchef last year

Who is Dom Parker? Gogglebox star's age, wife and net worth revealed
Vicky Pattison is on Celebrity Masterchef

Who is Vicky Pattison? Age, boyfriend and net worth revealed

Mo Gilligan is appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox

Who is comedian Mo Gilligan and what is his Instagram? Find out everything about the Celebrity Gogglebox star

TV & Movies

Babatunde Aleshe is starring on Celebrity Gogglebox

Who is Babatunde Aleshe and how old is he? Everything you need to know about the Celebrity Gogglebox star

TV & Movies

How much do Celebrity Gogglebox stars get paid?

How much do the Celebrity Gogglebox stars get paid?

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Celebrity Gogglebox has faced criticism

Are Celebrity Gogglebox stars breaking the lockdown rules?

TV & Movies

Here's how to apply for the new series of Gogglebox

How to apply for Gogglebox 2021

TV & Movies

Who is the narrator of Gogglebox?

Who is the narrator of Gogglebox? All you need to know about Craig Cash

TV & Movies

See inside Stacey Solomon's family home

Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash’s family house in Essex

Celebrities

The most popular dog and cat names have been revealed (stock images)

The most popular dog and cat names have been revealed - including Bella, Poppy and Simba

Lifestyle