Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock breaks down in tears after being verbally abused by a stranger

On Air Now
Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden 6:30am - 10am
3 July 2020, 07:39
Leigh-Anne Pinnock took to Twitter to reveal she was involved in an 'altercation' in Waitrose.
Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has thanked Waitrose staff for coming to her aid after she was verbally abused by a man in store.
The 28-year-old took to Twitter to detail the shocking ordeal.
Read more: Talented artist reimagines Disney princesses as modern day women
In a now-deleted tweet, she wrote, according the Metro: "So yesterday I was involved in an altercation where I was verbally abused by a random male customer for no reason.
"I was left in shock and completely taken back that someone could be so rude to someone for no reason.
"Despite this ordeal the staff at Waitrose Sunningdale ran to my defence showing great kindness and care.
Read more: Dan Osborne opens up about money struggles as fans slam sponsored Instagram posts
"They demonstrated that every act of wrongfulness unleashes a million acts of kindness and sent me home with these beautiful flowers.
"I was a blubbering mess by the time I left the shop but I just wanted to say thank you."
Leigh-Anne recently spoke out in support of Black Lives Matter in a video posted to her Instagram.
She said: "I sing to fans who don’t hear me or see me or cheer me on.
View this post on Instagram
Like many of you, I have been feeling really heavy with everything that we are seeing online and hearing on the news. In the past I have mentioned some personal experiences that were triggered due to my race. More than ever I felt like it was time that I was completely open and honest with you all because finally, the world is awake and people want to listen, help and understand. I'm not doing this video for sympathy or for you to watch and then go about normal life. I'm doing it because enough is enough and hopefully from sharing this we can all do more to understand the racism that takes place. In doing this we are able to approach the bigger issue and break down systemic racism. All we want is equality and justice for our black community. 🖤
"My reality is always feeling anxious before gigs or signings because I always feel the least favoured.
"My reality is constantly feeling like I have to work ten times harder in order to mark my place in the group because my talent is not enough.
"My reality is all the times I have felt invisible in the group, but part of me knows it would have been even harder to cope with if I was dark skinned."
NOW READ:
Love Island Australia scandal after Grant Crapp's secret girlfriend was revealed