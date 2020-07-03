Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock breaks down in tears after being verbally abused by a stranger

Leigh-Anne Pinnock took to Twitter to reveal she was involved in an 'altercation' in Waitrose.

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has thanked Waitrose staff for coming to her aid after she was verbally abused by a man in store.

The 28-year-old took to Twitter to detail the shocking ordeal.

Read more: Talented artist reimagines Disney princesses as modern day women

In a now-deleted tweet, she wrote, according the Metro: "So yesterday I was involved in an altercation where I was verbally abused by a random male customer for no reason.

"I was left in shock and completely taken back that someone could be so rude to someone for no reason.

"Despite this ordeal the staff at Waitrose Sunningdale ran to my defence showing great kindness and care.

Read more: Dan Osborne opens up about money struggles as fans slam sponsored Instagram posts







Little Mix star Leigh-Anne has thanked Waitrose staff. Picture: PA

"They demonstrated that every act of wrongfulness unleashes a million acts of kindness and sent me home with these beautiful flowers.

"I was a blubbering mess by the time I left the shop but I just wanted to say thank you."

Leigh-Anne recently spoke out in support of Black Lives Matter in a video posted to her Instagram.

She said: "I sing to fans who don’t hear me or see me or cheer me on.

"My reality is always feeling anxious before gigs or signings because I always feel the least favoured.

"My reality is constantly feeling like I have to work ten times harder in order to mark my place in the group because my talent is not enough.

"My reality is all the times I have felt invisible in the group, but part of me knows it would have been even harder to cope with if I was dark skinned."

NOW READ:

Love Island Australia scandal after Grant Crapp's secret girlfriend was revealed