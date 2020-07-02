Love Island Australia scandal after Grant Crapp's secret girlfriend was revealed

Love Island Australia's Grant Crapp had a secret girlfriend. Picture: ITV/Nine/Instagram

Find out everything about Love Island Australia star Grant Crapp's secret girlfriend...

**Warning huge Love Island Australia spoilers below**

With the UK version put on hold, we’re currently hooked on the first series of Australian Love Island which was filmed back in 2018.

As it airs on ITV for a second time, the likes of Grant Crapp and Tayla Damir are bringing us all the drama to help us through lockdown.

But - spoiler alert - there were even more shockers when the contestants left the villa two years ago.

So, what happened with Grant and Tayla?

Well, after Tayla and Grant went on to win the show, things took a nasty turn when it was claimed Grant had a girlfriend on the outside world the whole time.

Just a week before the final, reports started to surface that Grant was in a long-term relationship with personal trainer Lucy Cartwright.

While he had claimed to have been single for more than two years before going on the show, Grant was apparently living with Lucy up until he flew to Majorca.

It was then claimed he had only signed up to Love Island to promote his clothing brand.

Speaking to TheFIX at the time, Tayla said she had done some digging as soon as they left the villa together and she heard the rumours.

"He denied it when we were in the house and I just had this gut feeling to follow through with it,” she said, continuing: "Once I was able to access media and read the articles, I told Grant he needed to own up."

Grant Crapp and his girlfriend Lucy Cartwright. Picture: Instagram

Grant did start to open up about his relationship with Lucy, but Tayla said he wasn’t totally honest at first and the two continued to date.

Tayla added: "I finally got the answer that was the truth: he was on there to promote himself and he did have a girlfriend who was running his business while he was inside the Villa."

The pair called it quits in July, just two weeks after they were announced the winners of Love Island.

Grant later denied he was with Lucy during the show, and insisted he was 'heartbroken' by the split.

Taking to Instagram to explain his side of the story, he said he split with Lucy before going on TV.

He wrote: "Going into Love Island that girl (Lucy) totally knew I was going in there so I did break up with her before Love Island, so it was finished.

“I lied about that to Tayla and I totally regret that, it's something I'm not proud of. Tayla doesn't deserve that at all and I 100 percent regret it.”

Despite this, just two weeks later he confirmed he was with Lucy, telling NW: "I've come out [of the villa], me and Tayla are finished and I'm back with Lucy."

Grant added: "It does make you think about what you valued... the friendship [I had] before I went in there."

Grant and Lucy are still together and recently bought a house together, while Tayla is happily dating AFL star Nathan Broad.

