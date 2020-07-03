Love Island Australia: Are Josh Moss and Amelia Plummer still together now?

Josh and Amelia made it to the final of Love Island. Picture: Instagram

Are Josh and Amelia from Love Island Australia still together in 2020? Here's what happened to the couple...

**Warning - Love Island spoilers below**

With the UK unable to film a new season of Love Island this year, we’re all bingeing the Australian version instead.

Filmed back in 2018, season one of the show is being replayed every night on ITV2, meaning we don’t miss out on all the villa drama.

But many viewers are wondering what the cast are up to now - especially show favourites Josh Moss and Amelia Plummer.

The pair hit it off towards the end of the series, with Josh struggling to find love with the likes of Cassidy McGill and Tayla Damir.

So, where are Josh and Amelia now? And are they still together? Here’s what we know…

Are Josh and Amelia from Love Island Australia still together now?

The short answer - yes. Josh and Amelia are the only couple who are still together right now.

Having placed third on the show, these two appear to be more loved-up than ever two years after leaving the villa together.

Since the show finished, they’ve spent their time travelling around the world visiting amazing countries, and they now live together.

Unsurprisingly, their Instagram pages are flooded with sweet snaps of each other, as well as their Love Island co-stars.

While the pair have been together for over two years, they shot down any marriage plans in a recent interview.

Appearing on Weekend Today last month, Amelia said: “I think we have just taken it a bit slower than maybe some other couples. Because when you're in there everything is happening on heat. It's quite quick.'

“We just took it a bit more slow, more realistic.”

Josh then added: “I'm getting so many messages with people saying it is time to put a ring on it. We aren't rushing it.”

