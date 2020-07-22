Billie Faiers' son Arthur, 3, rushed to hospital after falling down the stairs on holiday

By Polly Foreman

Billie Faiers was on holiday with her family when her son Arthur had an accident and injured his leg.

Billie Faiers' son Arthur was rushed to hospital after falling down the stairs on holiday.

The three-year-old has sustained an injury to his leg, which is now in a bandage, but the brave toddler seemed in high spirits on Instagram.

Bille, 30, shared a photograph of Arthur in his bandage captioned: "My brave little soldier 😢💙

"A little accident on our first day of holiday but we won’t let it spoil your fun my precious little darling 💙".

And Billie's husband Greg Shepherd, 33, also posted: "My little lad had an accident, second day of holidays bless him."

He followed it up with another snap of Arthur, revealing that he was 'still smiling' despite his accident.

Greg also posted a video of Arthur talking about the accident, where he revealed that Arthur fell down the stairs.

Greg Shepherd updated fans on Arthur on his Instagram stories. Picture: Instagram/Greg Shepherd

Billie has now updated fans on Arthur's condition, posting a series of photos and a video of him walking.

She wrote: "And his off ... 🚶🏼❤️🥰

"The first time walking since his accident ... So proud of you my brave little darling ❤️".

Many celebs rushed to offer their well-wishes, including Arthur's Auntie and Billie's sister Sam Faiers, who wrote: "Yay 👏👏 getting better x love you darling".

The family - Billie, Greg, Arthur and six-year-old Nelly, are currently on a staycation in the Cotswolds, where it is thought that they're filming some of the new series of The Mummy Diaries.

