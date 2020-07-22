Prince George grins in new portraits released by royal family to celebrate his seventh birthday

Prince George looks so grown up in the new pictures released by Kensington Palace. Picture: Kensington Palace/Getty

By Alice Dear

Prince George looks so grown up in new pictures taken by mum, Kate Middleton, in honour of the future King's birthday.

It has been seven years since Kate Middleton and Prince William stepped outside the Lindo Wing in London to show off their first baby, Prince George.

Now, in honour of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' older brother, the royals have released two new pictures of him.

In the images, taken by the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George shows off his adorable grin in portraits taken at their Norfolk family home.

Prince George showed off his cheeky grin in the new pictures, taken by Kate Middleton. Picture: Kensington Palace

In the first picture, Prince George stands in front of a fence, wearing a brown polo shirt.

In the second, the young boy wears a camouflage t-shirt outside in the grass as he looks up at the camera.

Royal fans couldn't believe how much Prince George is starting to look like his father Prince William. Picture: Kensington Palace

People were quick to start making comments about how much the little one is starting to look like his father, the Duke of Cambridge.

One person commented: "Lovely! Looks more like his dad every year!"

Another added: "He’s looking more and more like Prince William".

Prince George was born on July 22, 2013. Picture: Getty

This is the first time we've seen Prince George since last month, when he starred in a collection of images released to celebrate both Father's Day and Prince William's birthday.

It appears that one of the birthday portraits of George could have been taken on the same day as he is wearing the same outfit.

The family recently released pictures of the family for Father's Day and Prince William's birthday. Picture: Kensington Palace

Kate Middleton is a keen photographer, and makes a habit of taking all the royal children's official portraits, often released on their birthdays.

Earlier this year, during the peak of lockdown, Kensington Palace released new pictures of Princess Charlotte for her birthday, which were taken as the family helped to pack up and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in their local area.

The entire family also made an appearance in April to show their support for key workers amid the pandemic, stepping outside their house of clap for our NHS heroes.

