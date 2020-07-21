Royal experts explains why Prince Andrew was 'erased' from Princess Beatrice's wedding pictures

By Alice Dear

Royal editor Camilla Tominey said that there was a 'collective decision' for Prince Andrew not to make an appearance in Princess Beatrice's official wedding photographs.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi married in a private and small ceremony last week, later releasing a number of photographs of their special day.

However, only one image starred other members of the royal family – one of the married couple standing socially distanced from the Queen and Prince Philip.

Beatrice's father, Prince Andrew, did not make an appearance in any of the official photographs, even though he is believed to have been at the wedding and walked his daughter down the aisle.

Royal editor Camilla Tominey joined Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes on This Morning to talk about why that decision was made by the royal family.

The Queen and Prince Philip were the only royals who made an appearance in Prince Beatrice's official wedding pictures. Picture: PA

Camilla said the decision to exclude Andrew from the images was "significant", as it marks "this spectacular fall from grace".

Prince Andrew has recently stepped back from all royal duties for the foreseeable future following the Jeffery Epstein scandal.

Camilla said: "Clearly there has been a collective decision taken that he should not feature in the imagery in this historic moment for the bride and groom, and that is rare."

She went on to explain that parents often feature in official royal photographs.

Camilla said the decision to exclude Andrew from the images was "significant". Picture: ITV

Prince Andrew walked Princess Beatrice down the aisle during the private ceremony. Picture: Getty

The royal expert went on to explain: "There is this sense that unfortunately they've had to erase Andrew, and by association Fergie from this."

Camilla said Beatrice "knew" the scandal "would overshadow" her wedding, but added that the Princess "emerges brilliantly from it".

Camilla said Princess Beatrice knew the scandal would overshadow her wedding. Picture: PA

She said on the This Morning sofa: "She emerges brilliantly from it, in the sense she looks beautiful, the photographs are lovely, they're clearly a couple in love, and I do think there is quite a lot of public sympathy with her, and the idea that her big day has been overshadowed by both of these momentous events."

While Camilla believes "in an ideal world" Beatrice would have liked her parents to be in the wedding pictures, she also said that "they have lives to lead, and they don't want to be tainted by their own association."

