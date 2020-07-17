Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi marry in secret wedding at Windsor Castle

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi wed today at Windsor Castle. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Alice Dear

The Queen and Prince Andrew were guests at the couple's small ceremony today.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have married in a secret ceremony at Windsor Castle today, according to The Sun.

The publication reported that Beatrice, 31, and Edoardo, 37, tied the knot in All Saints Chapel at Windsor Great Park.

This comes after the global pandemic caused havoc to their original royal wedding plans.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's original wedding plans were ruined by COVID-19. Picture: Getty

There are said to have been strict social distancing rules in place at the small wedding, and only a select number of people were in attendance.

The Queen and Prince Philip are reported to have been there, as well as Beatrice's father Prince Andrew.

The couple announced their engagement in September last year. Picture: Instagram/Princess Eugenie

A friend of the couple reportedly said: "A massive wedding was out of the question because of coronavirus.

"They were obviously very keen for the Queen to come so the wedding had to happen before she goes up to Balmoral so this was a great opportunity."

The Queen and Prince Philip were reportedly part of the small gathering. Picture: Getty

They added: "Many guests were disappointed not to make the big day but understood the reason for it.

"They needed to make the wedding Covid-secure and safe for the Queen so what better way than the All Saints Chapel with reception on site at the Royal Lodge.

"They are just like a normal family and had to make sacrifices like many others have up and down the country and looking forward to having a wonderful celebration when the time is right."

