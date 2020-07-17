Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi marry in secret wedding at Windsor Castle

17 July 2020, 12:27 | Updated: 17 July 2020, 12:30

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi wed today at Windsor Castle
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi wed today at Windsor Castle. Picture: Getty/Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Queen and Prince Andrew were guests at the couple's small ceremony today.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have married in a secret ceremony at Windsor Castle today, according to The Sun.

The publication reported that Beatrice, 31, and Edoardo, 37, tied the knot in All Saints Chapel at Windsor Great Park.

This comes after the global pandemic caused havoc to their original royal wedding plans.

READ MORE: Princess Beatrice announces engagement to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and reveals stunning engagement ring

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's original wedding plans were ruined by COVID-19
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's original wedding plans were ruined by COVID-19. Picture: Getty

There are said to have been strict social distancing rules in place at the small wedding, and only a select number of people were in attendance.

The Queen and Prince Philip are reported to have been there, as well as Beatrice's father Prince Andrew.

The couple announced their engagement in September last year
The couple announced their engagement in September last year. Picture: Instagram/Princess Eugenie

A friend of the couple reportedly said: "A massive wedding was out of the question because of coronavirus.

"They were obviously very keen for the Queen to come so the wedding had to happen before she goes up to Balmoral so this was a great opportunity."

The Queen and Prince Philip were reportedly part of the small gathering
The Queen and Prince Philip were reportedly part of the small gathering. Picture: Getty

They added: "Many guests were disappointed not to make the big day but understood the reason for it.

"They needed to make the wedding Covid-secure and safe for the Queen so what better way than the All Saints Chapel with reception on site at the Royal Lodge.

"They are just like a normal family and had to make sacrifices like many others have up and down the country and looking forward to having a wonderful celebration when the time is right."

READ MORE: Who is Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and what do we know about the multimillionaire property tycoon

Latest News

See more Latest News

Captain Tom has been Knighted by The Queen

First pictures as Captain Tom Moore is knighted by The Queen at Windsor Castle

Captain Tom Moore knighted by the Queen during private ceremony at Windsor Castle

UK & World

Coronavirus cases soar in France's Brittany region as summer holidays begin

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The Love Island couples still together in 2020

Which Love Island couples are still together?

Martin Lewis has warned pensioners to look into pension credit before August 1

Martin Lewis warns one million pensioners are missing out on £3,000 a year

Lifestyle

John Barrowman has joined Holby City

Holby City first look as John Barrowman stars as doctor Drew Nicholson-Heath
Coronation Street's Kate Ford has spoken out on Twitter

Coronation Street’s Kate Ford begs fans to stop taking photos of her without permission
Nasa has clarified the new zodiac sign

NASA confirms it didn't change your star sign

Lifestyle

Captain America sends boy, 6, who bravely saved sister from dog attack a personal message

Captain America sends personal message to boy, 6, who bravely saved sister from dog attack