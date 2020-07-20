Princess Beatrice's wedding gown revealed to be the Queen's dress from 59 years ago

20 July 2020, 07:59 | Updated: 20 July 2020, 08:03

Princess Beatrice wore one of the Queen's old gowns for her wedding
Princess Beatrice wore one of the Queen's old gowns for her wedding. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Princess Beatrice paid many tributes to the Queen on her wedding day, where she tied the knot with Edoardo 'Edo' Mapelli Mozzi.

Princess Beatrice's wedding gown has been revealed to be an old dress previously worn by the Queen.

In pictures released shortly after Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi tied the knot at The Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor, we got a closer glimpse at the stunning gown.

But unlike Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie's wedding dresses, we have already seen this one on a royal.

READ MORE: First pictures as Captain Sir Tom Moore is knighted by The Queen at Windsor Castle

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi married in Windsor in private on Friday
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi married in Windsor in private on Friday. Picture: PA
The Queen first wore the gown back in 1961
The Queen first wore the gown back in 1961. Picture: PA

The dress is a piece previously owned by the Queen, which she was first seen wearing in 1961.

Throughout her reign, the Queen has reworn the dress on several occasions.

Princess Beatrice looks to have added her own design elements to the gown, adding short puffy sleeves and shortening the length.

It has been reported this was the dress, originally designed by Normal Hartnell, the Princess was planning on wearing for her May wedding, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Queen and Prince Phillip were in attendance on Friday
The Queen and Prince Phillip were in attendance on Friday. Picture: PA

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter also wore the Queen's wedding tiara on her big day.

The Queen wore the diamond-covered tiara on her wedding day back in 1947, when she wed Prince Philip.

Princess Anne also wore the special tiara on her wedding day in 1973, when she married Mark Phillip.

The item originally belonged to the Queen Mother, but was passed along to the Queen in 2002 when she passed away.

Princess Beatrice also wore the Queen's wedding tiara
Princess Beatrice also wore the Queen's wedding tiara. Picture: PA

The Queen was one of the few guests at Beatrice's wedding, which was held in private on Friday, July 17.

Due to COVID-19, the couple only had 20 guests present, with only the Queen and Prince Phillip being photographed with the happy couple.

READ NOW: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi marry in secret wedding at Windsor Castle

Latest News

See more Latest News

Swastika: Police officer suspected of etching Nazi symbol on colleague's belongings

UK & World

Presidential hopeful Kanye West suggests a million dollars for 'everybody that has a baby'

Showbiz

UAE launches mission to Mars in effort to move away from reliance on oil

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Highclere castle and Alnwick Castle from Downton Abbey

Where is the castle in Downton Abbey? Filming locations including Alnwick and Highclere
The Downton Abbey cast had all gone on star in huge films

Where is the Downton Abbey cast now? From Lily James to Dan Stevens
Pixie Lott and Oliver Cheshire met in 2010

Pixie Lott boyfriend: who is Oliver Cheshire and when are they getting married?
Paloma Faith has been with Leyman Lahcine since 2013

Who is Paloma Faith's boyfriend and how many children does The Voice Kids coach have?

Celebrities

McFly were formed in 2003

Who is Danny Jones and what band is The Voice Kids coach from?
The Voice Kids was filmed before lockdown

When was The Voice Kids filmed?