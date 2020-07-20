Princess Beatrice's wedding gown revealed to be the Queen's dress from 59 years ago

Princess Beatrice wore one of the Queen's old gowns for her wedding. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Princess Beatrice paid many tributes to the Queen on her wedding day, where she tied the knot with Edoardo 'Edo' Mapelli Mozzi.

Princess Beatrice's wedding gown has been revealed to be an old dress previously worn by the Queen.

In pictures released shortly after Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi tied the knot at The Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor, we got a closer glimpse at the stunning gown.

But unlike Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie's wedding dresses, we have already seen this one on a royal.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi married in Windsor in private on Friday. Picture: PA

The Queen first wore the gown back in 1961. Picture: PA

The dress is a piece previously owned by the Queen, which she was first seen wearing in 1961.

Throughout her reign, the Queen has reworn the dress on several occasions.

Princess Beatrice looks to have added her own design elements to the gown, adding short puffy sleeves and shortening the length.

It has been reported this was the dress, originally designed by Normal Hartnell, the Princess was planning on wearing for her May wedding, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Queen and Prince Phillip were in attendance on Friday. Picture: PA

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter also wore the Queen's wedding tiara on her big day.

The Queen wore the diamond-covered tiara on her wedding day back in 1947, when she wed Prince Philip.

Princess Anne also wore the special tiara on her wedding day in 1973, when she married Mark Phillip.

The item originally belonged to the Queen Mother, but was passed along to the Queen in 2002 when she passed away.

Princess Beatrice also wore the Queen's wedding tiara. Picture: PA

The Queen was one of the few guests at Beatrice's wedding, which was held in private on Friday, July 17.

Due to COVID-19, the couple only had 20 guests present, with only the Queen and Prince Phillip being photographed with the happy couple.

