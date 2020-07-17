First pictures as Captain Tom Moore is knighted by The Queen at Windsor Castle

17 July 2020, 15:47 | Updated: 17 July 2020, 15:51

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Captain Tom Moore was knighted by The Queen this afternoon.

The first pictures of Sir Tom Moore being knighted by The Queen at Windsor Castle have been released.

The 100-year-old war veteran was awarded the honour in an unprecedented personal ceremony, following his charitable efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

Captain Tom received the honour at Windsor Castle today
Captain Tom received the honour at Windsor Castle today. Picture: Getty

He raised £33 million for the NHS by doing laps of his garden, and also featured in a charity single of You'll Never Walk Alone.

Sir Tom Moore previously spoke about feeling 'overwhelmed' to receive the Knighthood from The Queen.

He said: "I am absolutely overwhelmed. Never for one moment could I have imagined I would be awarded with such a great honour.

"I'd like to thank Her Majesty The Queen, the Prime Minister and the Great British public. I will remain at your service...

Captain Sir Tom has been knighted
Captain Sir Tom has been knighted. Picture: Getty
Sir Tom was joined by his family at the event
Sir Tom was joined by his family at the event. Picture: Getty

"This started as something small and I've been overwhelmed by the gratitude and love from the British public and beyond.

"We must take this opportunity to recognise our frontline heroes of the National Health Service who put their lives at risk every day to keep us safe. (sic)"

He raised £33 million for the NHS
He raised £33 million for the NHS. Picture: Getty

Prime Minister Boris Johnson previously praised Sir Tom for "inspiring the whole country" amid the pandemic, adding: "On behalf of everyone who has been moved by his incredible story, I want to say a huge thank you. He's a true national treasure."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Captain Tom Moore knighted by the Queen during private ceremony at Windsor Castle

UK & World

Coronavirus cases soar in France's Brittany region as summer holidays begin

UK & World

The latest results show that the weekly rate of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 in Leicester had dropped

The 10 areas worst hit with coronavirus and potentially facing local lockdowns revealed

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The Love Island couples still together in 2020

Which Love Island couples are still together?

Martin Lewis has warned pensioners to look into pension credit before August 1

Martin Lewis warns one million pensioners are missing out on £3,000 a year

Lifestyle

John Barrowman has joined Holby City

Holby City first look as John Barrowman stars as doctor Drew Nicholson-Heath
Coronation Street's Kate Ford has spoken out on Twitter

Coronation Street’s Kate Ford begs fans to stop taking photos of her without permission
Nasa has clarified the new zodiac sign

NASA confirms it didn't change your star sign

Lifestyle

Captain America sends boy, 6, who bravely saved sister from dog attack a personal message

Captain America sends personal message to boy, 6, who bravely saved sister from dog attack