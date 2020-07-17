First pictures as Captain Tom Moore is knighted by The Queen at Windsor Castle

By Polly Foreman

Captain Tom Moore was knighted by The Queen this afternoon.

The first pictures of Sir Tom Moore being knighted by The Queen at Windsor Castle have been released.

The 100-year-old war veteran was awarded the honour in an unprecedented personal ceremony, following his charitable efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

Captain Tom received the honour at Windsor Castle today. Picture: Getty

He raised £33 million for the NHS by doing laps of his garden, and also featured in a charity single of You'll Never Walk Alone.

Sir Tom Moore previously spoke about feeling 'overwhelmed' to receive the Knighthood from The Queen.

He said: "I am absolutely overwhelmed. Never for one moment could I have imagined I would be awarded with such a great honour.

"I'd like to thank Her Majesty The Queen, the Prime Minister and the Great British public. I will remain at your service...

Captain Sir Tom has been knighted. Picture: Getty

Sir Tom was joined by his family at the event. Picture: Getty

"This started as something small and I've been overwhelmed by the gratitude and love from the British public and beyond.

"We must take this opportunity to recognise our frontline heroes of the National Health Service who put their lives at risk every day to keep us safe. (sic)"

He raised £33 million for the NHS. Picture: Getty

Prime Minister Boris Johnson previously praised Sir Tom for "inspiring the whole country" amid the pandemic, adding: "On behalf of everyone who has been moved by his incredible story, I want to say a huge thank you. He's a true national treasure."