Who is Love Island contestant Reuben Collins? Age, job, football team and where he's from

Love Island has welcomed new contestant Reuben Collins. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Reuben Collins has arrived as a bombshell set to woo the Love Island ladies but what do we need to know? Here's what he's looking for in a partner and how to find him on Instagram.

Love Island just completely shook the villa up with Casa Amor and now, just when the couples are at their most vulnerable, they've dropped two new bombshells with Reuben Collins being one of them.

Set on exploring a connection with Uma Jammeh following her fall out with partner Wil Anderson, Reuben has admitted he will be nothing but honest when it comes to forming connections and friendships in the ITV2 villa.

Before entering the show, he said: "Sometimes I can be a bit too honest. At the end of the day I’ll go for who I want and if I have to step on toes I will. I don’t mind making a bit of a fool of myself."

So what do we need to know about the new Love Island contestant Reuben? Here's all the facts including his age, job, where he's from and what football team he plays for.

Reuben Collins is looking for a down-to-earth match. Picture: ITV2

Who is Love Island contestant Reuben Collins?

Age: 23

From: Surrey

Instagram: @reubencollins_

Reuben may be young but he knows exactly what he wants upon entering the Love Island villa.

Talking about a future potential girlfriend, he said: "The biggest thing is someone who is down to earth, that’s the main thing. Someone who knows what they want. A passionate person.

"I’m quite a passionate person whether it’s in love or in my hobbies, which are learning languages. I love musical theatre and going to the gym. I find other people with passion inspiring."

Love Island's Reuben Collins has been exploring his connection with Uma Jammeh. Picture: ITV2

What is Love Island Reuben Collins job and what football team does he play for?

Reuben is currently balancing his office job as an account assistant with his career as a football player.

He currently plays for Chertsey Town FC but has previously played for clubs like AFC Wimbledon and Truro City. It remains his number one passion as his Instagram was edited down to just photos of his sport achievements.

Who is Love Island's Reuben Collins interested in?

Reuben has admitted passion, down to earth personalities and peace are his main tick boxes for a future girlfriend and there's three girls in the Love Island villa who he has his eye on.

Talking about the girls that caught his interest before entering the villa he said: "Mimii, Uma and Grace. Obviously they’re all stunning but it’s mainly how they hold themselves and how they are as people."

Since entering, his made his intentions clear with Uma despite her being hung up on Wil.

He said: "It’s refreshing, seeing someone with the personality to match the looks as well. You’re a loyal girl so it’s gonna take a lot, but I’m up for the challenge.”

