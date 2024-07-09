Who is Love Island contestant Reuben Collins? Age, job, football team and where he's from

9 July 2024, 20:34

Love Island has welcomed new contestant Reuben Collins
Love Island has welcomed new contestant Reuben Collins. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Reuben Collins has arrived as a bombshell set to woo the Love Island ladies but what do we need to know? Here's what he's looking for in a partner and how to find him on Instagram.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island just completely shook the villa up with Casa Amor and now, just when the couples are at their most vulnerable, they've dropped two new bombshells with Reuben Collins being one of them.

Set on exploring a connection with Uma Jammeh following her fall out with partner Wil Anderson, Reuben has admitted he will be nothing but honest when it comes to forming connections and friendships in the ITV2 villa.

Before entering the show, he said: "Sometimes I can be a bit too honest. At the end of the day I’ll go for who I want and if I have to step on toes I will. I don’t mind making a bit of a fool of myself."

So what do we need to know about the new Love Island contestant Reuben? Here's all the facts including his age, job, where he's from and what football team he plays for.

Reuben Collins is looking for a down-to-earth match
Reuben Collins is looking for a down-to-earth match. Picture: ITV2

Who is Love Island contestant Reuben Collins?

Age: 23

From: Surrey

Instagram: @reubencollins_

Reuben may be young but he knows exactly what he wants upon entering the Love Island villa.

Talking about a future potential girlfriend, he said: "The biggest thing is someone who is down to earth, that’s the main thing. Someone who knows what they want. A passionate person.

"I’m quite a passionate person whether it’s in love or in my hobbies, which are learning languages. I love musical theatre and going to the gym. I find other people with passion inspiring."

Love Island's Reuben Collins has been exploring his connection with Uma Jammeh
Love Island's Reuben Collins has been exploring his connection with Uma Jammeh. Picture: ITV2

What is Love Island Reuben Collins job and what football team does he play for?

Reuben is currently balancing his office job as an account assistant with his career as a football player.

He currently plays for Chertsey Town FC but has previously played for clubs like AFC Wimbledon and Truro City. It remains his number one passion as his Instagram was edited down to just photos of his sport achievements.

Who is Love Island's Reuben Collins interested in?

Reuben has admitted passion, down to earth personalities and peace are his main tick boxes for a future girlfriend and there's three girls in the Love Island villa who he has his eye on.

Talking about the girls that caught his interest before entering the villa he said: "Mimii, Uma and Grace. Obviously they’re all stunning but it’s mainly how they hold themselves and how they are as people."

Since entering, his made his intentions clear with Uma despite her being hung up on Wil.

He said: "It’s refreshing, seeing someone with the personality to match the looks as well. You’re a loyal girl so it’s gonna take a lot, but I’m up for the challenge.”

READ MORE:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Love Island bombshell Josh Oyinsan is looking for love this summer

Who is Love Island contestant Josh Oyinsan? Age, job, football team and where he's from

Gladiator 2 will be released 24 years after the first film came out

Gladiator 2 trailer, release date, plot and full cast revealed

Love Island's Uma Jammeh is set to walk from the villa in Tuesday night's episode

Has Uma left Love Island? Everything we know so far

Love Island 2024 has had plenty of couples drama already

Who is coupled up with who on Love Island 2024?

Love Island saw the first person being dumped this week

Who left Love Island tonight? Full list of dumped contestants

Olivia Attwood and Danny Dyer are both rumoured to be entering the jungle

I'm A Celebrity 2024 full rumoured line-up revealed

MAFS Australia's Lucinda Light and Timothy Smith are no longer friends

Why have Lucinda and Timothy fallen out? The MAFS Australia star snaps back

Married at First Sight

Love Island finish date revealed

When does Love Island finish and how long is it on for?

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Turn Up The Summer

Queens of Pop

Heart Dance Ibiza Summer Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Timothy's feud with Lucinda continues as he speaks candidly in an interview

MAFS Australia's Timothy hits out at ex Lucinda amid fallout

Married at First Sight

Fans are concerned Nicola Coughlan will depart from Bridgerton after season four

Is Nicola Coughlan leaving Bridgerton? Everything we know about her rumoured exit

Season three of The Bear had a number of celebrity cameos

All the celebrity cameos in The Bear season 3 – From Bradley Cooper to John Cena

Casa Amor consistently brings it high viewership for Love Island

When does Love Island Casa Amor end?

Zac Efron before and after pictures following his scary chin accident

Did Zac Efron have jaw surgery? Terrifying chin accident explained

Trending on Heart

Novak Djokovic is a professional tennis player

Novak Djokovic fact file - Age, nationality, height, siblings and Wimbledon wins revealed

Celebrities

Carlos Alcaraz is taking part in Wimbledon this year

Carlos Alcaraz fact file - Tennis star's age, height, girlfriend, net worth, Instagram and tattoos explained
Supporting your country by showing your pride in the form of flags could be expensive

Flying the English flag on your car could lead to a £2,500 fine

Lifestyle

The Money Saving Expert has revealed the importance of wills

Martin Lewis sends warning to ‘unmarried’ couples who live together

Lifestyle

Sasha Attwood is the girlfriend of Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish girlfriend Rebecca Attwood's age, job, Instagram, how they met and sweet pregnancy news revealed

Celebrities

Gavin and Stacey is set to return for a final episode in 2024

Joanna Page reveals she still hasn't seen a script for the Gavin and Stacey finale

Sue and Noel Radford have opened up on the anniversary of their son's passing

Sue Radford pays emotional tribute to son Alfie on 10th anniversary of his stillbirth

Everything you need to know about Novak Djokovic's family life with wife Jelena and their two children

Novak Djokovic wife and children: Inside tennis star's marriage and family life

Celebrities

Novack Djokovic has a massive net worth

Novak Djokovic's net worth revealed from tennis money to sponsorship deals

Emmerdale and Coronation Street will not be airing on certain days

When is Coronation Street and Emmerdale on this week? Scheduling changes revealed as Euros 2024 continue
Lando Norris will be racing this weekend

Lando Norris girlfriend, net worth, nationality, height, and Instagram revealed

Oscar Piastri has broken records at his young age

Who is F1 driver Oscar Piastri? Age, height, net worth, girlfriend and ethnicity revealed

Kieran Trippier is married to Charlotte Trippier

Who is Kieran Trippier's wife Charlotte? Their marriage, kids and split rumours explained

Emma Raducanu is a multi-millionaire at just 21-years-old

Emma Raducanu's net worth revealed from tennis money to sponsorship deals

Celebrities

Some Cineworld locations will be closing

Cineworld reportedly looking to close quarter of its UK cinemas

Lifestyle

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today? All the famous tennis fans

News