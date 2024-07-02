When does Love Island Casa Amor end?

Casa Amor consistently brings it high viewership for Love Island. Picture: ITV

By Tiasha Debray

Casa Amor has well and truly kicked off with six new boys and six new girls added into the mix. But how long will Casa Amor last this year? Here’s what we know.

Love Island 2024 has been the gift that keeps on giving, with Joey Essex and what seems to be all his exes entering the villa, Jess White and Harriett Blackmore’s never-ending feud over Ronnie Vint, Ayo Odukoya’s wandering eyes and Ciaran Davies’ steadfast loyalty to Nicole Samuel.

There’s nothing like a little test thrown into the works to see how our favourite islanders do. With Casa Amor kicking off on Sunday the 20th of June, we’ve already seen a majority of the boys and girls deviate away from their original partners.

But how long do we have left? How long is Casa Amor going to be on Love Island 2024?

Casa Amor 2024 began Sunday 30th of June. Picture: ITV

How does Casa Amor last?

Casa Amor historically lasts just under a week or three to four days, which gives the islanders more than enough time to figure out whether they want to recouple or not.

In series 10 of Love Island, Casa Amor spanned over four episodes, in series nine it took five episodes and in series eight it was four episodes long.

Over this time, we see the contestants get introduced to new islanders, play villa games with the bombshells and ultimately decide if they want to recouple with the new islanders, all without having the opportunity to discuss the situation with their original partner.

Six new boys and six new girls enter the villa and Casa Amor to mix things up halfway through the season. Picture: ITV

With the post-Casa Amor coupling heralded as the most exciting night of the series, we’re sure ITV is expecting some big numbers tuning in, but when can we expect it?

If following the precedent of the past, the next re-coupling should fall on Wednesday, 3rd of July or Thursday, 4th of July.

Maya Jama will return to the villa and the islanders will have some big decisions to make.

Fans online have already predicted that Ayo and Wil Anderson will have their heads turned from Uma Jammeh and Mimii Ngulube, with one jumping on X to tweet, “I'M SORRY BUT I NEED POSTCARDS THIS SEASON, UMA AND MIMI NEED TO SEE WHAT THEIR MEN ARE UP TO.”

Fans are infuriated with Ayo Odukoya's wandering eye. Picture: ITV

Another agreed, writing, “Uma and Mimii are too gorgeous for them to be the main casa victims I'm gonna be sick… producers please interfere and tell them to recouple I can't watch this.”

The sentiment seems to be a popular one with a third posting, “Mimii and Uma the baddest bitches in the villa are about to be wronged by mid-tier boys.”