Who is Love Island's Konnor Ewudzi? Age, job, and where he's from revealed

20 June 2024, 20:54

Love Island's Konnor Ewudzi is hoping his unique look wins over the Love Island ladies
Love Island's Konnor Ewudzi is hoping his unique look wins over the Love Island ladies. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Konnor Ewudzi is about to raise plenty of eyebrows in the Love Island villa - here's everything you need to know including his Instagram and musical talent.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island has welcomed another male bombshell into the 2024 villa in the form of Konnor Ewudzi.

With his sights set on exploring connections with Grace Jackson, Jess White and Uma Jammah, this contestant has admitted after his previous failed relationships, he knows how to spot a red flag now.

Konnor said: "I’ve not found anyone who has the same vibe as me yet and I am holding out for the right girl.

"I am ready to find somebody. I’ve been in a couple of relationships and now feels like the right time as I have learnt from past relationships. I’ll be able to pick out the red flags now."

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's Konnor from his age, job and even his secret talent.

Konnor Ewudzi is a man of many talents including hair, rugby and music
Konnor Ewudzi is a man of many talents including hair, rugby and music. Picture: ITV2

Who is Love Island's Konnor Ewudzi?

Age: 28

From: Cornwall

Instagram: @konnorewudzi

Fun, excitable and full of energy, Konnor is hoping his unique style and look will win over the ladies of the Love Island villa.

He's looking for a girl with the same vibe as him and they need to be bubbly and have a good smile and bum.

What is Love Island Konnor Ewudzi's job?

Konnor lists himself as a barber which he prides himself on but he's also a rugby player and plays for St Austell RFC.

Looking through his Instagram page, he's also a successful model and has lent his face and body to some pretty big brands in the past.

Love Island's Konnor is big on energy and fun vibes
Love Island's Konnor is big on energy and fun vibes. Picture: ITV2

What is Love Island's Konnor Ewudzi's secret talent?

Konnor has a pretty big list of talents and has even revealed he got some hidden musical skills too.

"I can sing and write music, which is something I used to do back in the day. I can spit a few bars at the talent show," he said.

READ MORE:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Love Island's Matilda Draper is ready to be a girlfriend after two years single

Who is Love Island 2024 contestant Matilda Draper? Age, job and how she knows Ronnie Vint

Jeremy Clarkson has shared an update from Diddly Squat Farm

Jeremy Clarkson sparks concern for Diddly Squat Farm's future with devastating update

Fans are demanding Netflix release 'deleted' scenes between Penelope and Colin on Bridgerton

Bridgerton fans start petition to bring back 'deleted' Colin and Penelope scenes

Love Island 2024 has delivered some epic bombshells into the villa so far this year

Who are the new Love Island 2024 bombshells?

Celine Dion is ready to open up about her health battle with Stiff Person Syndrome

How to watch I Am: Celine Dion documentary: UK release date and trailer

Nicola Coughlan has opened up about kissing Luke Newton on screen

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan reveals her first kiss with Luke Newton was 'terrifying'

Love Island's Tiffany is looking for the man of her dreams in the villa this summer

Who is Love Island's Tiffany Leighton? Age, job and ex-boyfriend revealed

Francesca Bridgerton's meet with Michaela Stirling changes the course of her love story

Bridgerton's Michaela Stirling introduction brings unexpected twist for Francesca's love story

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Turn Up The Summer

Queens of Pop

Heart Dance Ibiza Summer Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Love Island 2024 has had plenty of couples drama already

Who is coupled up with who on Love Island 2024?

Love Island saw the first person being dumped this week

Who left Love Island tonight? Full list of dumped contestants

Love Island has welcomed new bombshell Grace Rosa Jackson

Who is Love Island's Grace Rosà Jackson? Age, businesses, Instagram and Joey Essex history revealed
The dating life of the Bridgerton siblings has been uncovered

Who are the Bridgerton stars dating in real life? Their partners revealed

MAFS Australia's Timothy and Lucinda no longer follow each other on social media

MAFS Australia's Lucinda and Timothy unfollow each other amid shock feud

Married at First Sight

Trending on Heart

Jarrod Bowen and Dani Dyer are at the Euros 2024

Jarrod Bowen and Dani Dyer's sweet relationship timeline revealed

Laura Celia Valk is rumoured to be dating Jude Bellingham

Who is Jude Bellingham's girlfriend? Everything we know about his romance with Laura Celia Valk
Harry Kane is married to Kate Kane

Inside Harry Kane's relationship with wife Kate and their four children

Jordan Pickford and wife Megan have built a beautiful family life

Who is Jordan Pickford's wife Megan Davison and do they have children?

Fia Tarrant talks coming out and finding love with girlfriend Izzy

Fia Tarrant talks coming out and finding love with girlfriend Izzy

Lifestyle

Here's everything you need to know about the timings of Pink's Summer Carnival tour

Pink Summer Carnival Dublin timings: When does the show start and finish?

Hay fever season is upon us in the UK with the second peak on it's way

Hay fever sufferers desperate to know when grass pollen season ends

Weather

Everything you need to know about the longest day of the year for 2024

Why is today the longest day of the year? Summer solstice 2024 explained

Lifestyle

Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel have two children together

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's children: Ages, names and meanings revealed

Gogglebox's Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig shocked fans with their split

Gogglebox star Daniel Lustig reveals truth behind split from husband Stephen Webb

Justin Timberlake performing alongside his police mug shot

Will Justin Timberlake cancel the rest of his Forget Tomorrow world tour?

Justin Timberlake's net worth has been revealed

What is Justin Timberlake's net worth? His staggering earnings uncovered

Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel's marriage has faced a lot of hurdles

Inside Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel's marriage including split rumours, children and wedding
July weather forecasters have high hopes for a scorching heatwave

July UK weather forecast revealed as Brits hope for a hot summer

Weather

Emmerdale and Coronation Street will not be airing on certain days

When is Coronation Street and Emmerdale on this week? Scheduling changes revealed as Euros 2024 begin
Celine Dion looks into the camera and also sings

Celine Dion health latest: What's wrong and how is she doing now?

Celebrities