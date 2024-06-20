Who is Love Island's Konnor Ewudzi? Age, job, and where he's from revealed
20 June 2024, 20:54
Konnor Ewudzi is about to raise plenty of eyebrows in the Love Island villa - here's everything you need to know including his Instagram and musical talent.
Love Island has welcomed another male bombshell into the 2024 villa in the form of Konnor Ewudzi.
With his sights set on exploring connections with Grace Jackson, Jess White and Uma Jammah, this contestant has admitted after his previous failed relationships, he knows how to spot a red flag now.
Konnor said: "I’ve not found anyone who has the same vibe as me yet and I am holding out for the right girl.
"I am ready to find somebody. I’ve been in a couple of relationships and now feels like the right time as I have learnt from past relationships. I’ll be able to pick out the red flags now."
Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's Konnor from his age, job and even his secret talent.
Who is Love Island's Konnor Ewudzi?
Age: 28
From: Cornwall
Instagram: @konnorewudzi
Fun, excitable and full of energy, Konnor is hoping his unique style and look will win over the ladies of the Love Island villa.
He's looking for a girl with the same vibe as him and they need to be bubbly and have a good smile and bum.
What is Love Island Konnor Ewudzi's job?
Konnor lists himself as a barber which he prides himself on but he's also a rugby player and plays for St Austell RFC.
Looking through his Instagram page, he's also a successful model and has lent his face and body to some pretty big brands in the past.
What is Love Island's Konnor Ewudzi's secret talent?
Konnor has a pretty big list of talents and has even revealed he got some hidden musical skills too.
"I can sing and write music, which is something I used to do back in the day. I can spit a few bars at the talent show," he said.
