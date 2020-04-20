What is Joey Essex famous for, who is he dating and what is his net worth?

Joey Essex and his girlfriend Lorena Medina. Picture: Instagram/PA Images

Who is Joey Essex, how old is he and who is he dating? Find out everything...

Since rising to fame on TOWIE almost ten years ago, Joey Essex has gone on to star on some of the biggest reality shows in the UK.

As well as making a name for himself with some hilarious one-liners, Joey has also gone on to make millions from his own businesses and TV appearances.

But how did Joey Essex become famous? And who is he dating? Find out everything…

What is Joey Essex famous for?

Joey, 29, first appeared in The Only Way Is Essex in the second series of the show back in 2011.

At the time he was introduced as a club promoter and Chloe Sims’ cousin, but then became a main cast member in the third series.

During his time on the show, Joey was part of some big storylines, including his on/off relationship with Sam Faiers.

Since leaving TOWIE in 2013, the TV star has gone on to star on reality shows such as Splash, Celebrity Masterchef, Celebs Go Dating and Ex On The Beach.

In 2013, he came in fourth on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, and two years later in 2015 he won the second series of Channel 4's The Jump.

He also starred in a one-off documentary called Educating Joey Essex.

Joey, whose mum sadly died when he was ten years old, has also been an ambassador for Child Bereavement UK since 2014.

Who is Joey Essex’s girlfriend?

Joey is currently dating model Lorena Medina, 27, after the pair met on the latest series of Ex On The Beach.

Lorena - who is managed by Elite Miami - has 130,000 Instagram followers and regularly shares modelling shots on her feed.

Joey recently told OK! online that he's "in love", saying: "We fell in love at first sight. Did you not watch the first episode? That was it. Game over... Except I won."

They appeared on the red carpet together at this year’s NTAs in January.

Joey Essex and Lorena Medina walked the NTAs red carpet together. Picture: PA Images

Joey’s previous girlfriends include fellow TOWIE star Sam Faiers.

The pair got together in 2012, but after splitting after a few months, they reconciled later that year before Joey proposed to Sam for a second time in March 2013.

However, the couple split up again on-screen in June 2013 following several arguments, and Joey left TOWIE soon after.

What is Joey Essex’s net worth?

Joey Essex is thought to have a networth of around £6million.

As well as his TV appearances, Joey recorded and released a single titled 'Reem' back in 2011 and released his own range of hair products in 2013, Joey Essex: D'Reem Hair.

In 2013, he also opened his clothing shop Fusey in Brentwood, but the shop closed in 2016.

The same year, he also launched two fragrances, Fusey aftershave for men and My Girl perfume for women.

