Who is Love Island 2024 contestant Trey Norman? Age, job and where he's from revealed

Love Island's Trey Norman is ready to find the girl of his dreams this summer. Picture: Instagram/ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Love Island bombshell Trey Norman is more than just a good-looking face with his secret talent but what should we know about him? From his Instagram to his girlfriend search, here's all the important details.

Love Island 2024 has welcomed another bombshell contestant in the form of Trey Norman and it seems he's going straight for what he wants in that villa.

Not afraid to step on toes, the new islander is not only easy on the eye, but is also a secret genius with his chess-playing skills and masters degree.

Speaking ahead of going onto the ITV2 show, Trey said: "All the girls are beautiful, I’ve got my eye on all of them. I’m not a people pleaser and someone who’s afraid to step on toes, i’m going in to find a connection so will be going after what I want from the get go."

Here's everything you need to know about the new Love Island contestant Trey from his age, job, Instagram and where's from.

Trey Norman has admitted he's not afraid to ruffle some Love Island feathers. Picture: ITV2

Who is Love Island 2024 contestant Trey Norman?

Age: 24

From: Doncaster

Instagram: @treynorman0311

Trey is on a mission in the villa this series as there's only one thing he wants - the girl of his dreams.

He told ITV2: "I’d say I’m charming and someone that goes after what they want, I’m not afraid to articulate my feelings.

"I'm going to the Villa to find the girl of my dreams so it may ruffle feathers with the boys."

What does Love Island's Trey Norman do for a job?

It's all business for this contestant who works as a Commercial Insurance Broker.

Not just a good-looking face, Trey also has a first class degree in Economics as well as a masters. He was also in the chess club at university.

Trey Norman entered alongside fellow bombshell Jessy Potts. Picture: ITV2

What is Love Island's Trey Norman looking for in a girlfriend?

Extremely confident in himself and his future, Trey is after support and a team player in a girlfriend.

Talking about qualities he wants in a girlfriend, he said: "Someone who backs your dreams and ambitions, loyalty is also a big one for me."

