Love Island 2024 heart rate challenge results

Love Island stars compete in the hotly-anticipated Heart Rate Challenge. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Love Island contestants pulled out their best sexy outfits for the famous heart rate challenge but it raised tempers as well as pulses.

Love Island 2024 watchers, it was time for the all-important Heart Rate Challenge and the contestants didn't disappoint with their sexy outfits, nervous smiles and of course, jealous outbursts.

Grace Jackson, Jess White, Joey Essex, Ronnie Vint, Matilda Draper and Sean Stone all pulled out their best looks and moves in the hope of getting the opposite sex's heart rate sky high, and of course, some tempers reached equal levels.

The girls went up first for the Heart Rate Challenge, which included Nicole Samuel dressed as a naughty devil, Grace as a sexy cat woman and Mimii Ngulube in a red lingerie number.

Upon getting up close and personal with his partner Nicole, Ciaran Davies declared: "Boys I think I'm in love!"

The boys put on just as much of a performance too with Sean as the candy man, Joey as a king and Ayo Odukoya as a pilot.

Harriett Blackmore takes on a race girl person for the sexy challenge. Picture: ITV2

What were the Love Island 2024 Heart Rate Challenge results?

Following the boy's best sexy performances, the girls heart rates were raised the most by:

Jess - Ronnie

Harriett - Ronnie

Grace - Ayo

Nicole - Ciaran

Matilda - Sean

Uma - Wil

Mimii - Konnor

The boys heart rates were raised the most by:

Ciaran - Grace

Joey - Nicole

Konnor - Matilda

Ayo - Mimii

Sean - Jess

Wil - Uma

Ronnie - Jess

Grace Jackson got a few hearts racing in the latest Love Island challenge. Picture: ITV2

And the most drama came from Nicole and Ciaran after his heart wasn't raised the most by her.

Upon hearing his heart rate was raised the most by Grace, the Welsh model was left annoyed with him declaring: "Mature reaction that."

To which she responded: "Literally, just shut up."

And despite Ronnie and Jess calling things off weeks ago, the results prove there may be unfinished business between the two after all.

