Love Island 2024 heart rate challenge results
26 June 2024, 07:42
Love Island contestants pulled out their best sexy outfits for the famous heart rate challenge but it raised tempers as well as pulses.
Love Island 2024 watchers, it was time for the all-important Heart Rate Challenge and the contestants didn't disappoint with their sexy outfits, nervous smiles and of course, jealous outbursts.
Grace Jackson, Jess White, Joey Essex, Ronnie Vint, Matilda Draper and Sean Stone all pulled out their best looks and moves in the hope of getting the opposite sex's heart rate sky high, and of course, some tempers reached equal levels.
The girls went up first for the Heart Rate Challenge, which included Nicole Samuel dressed as a naughty devil, Grace as a sexy cat woman and Mimii Ngulube in a red lingerie number.
Upon getting up close and personal with his partner Nicole, Ciaran Davies declared: "Boys I think I'm in love!"
The boys put on just as much of a performance too with Sean as the candy man, Joey as a king and Ayo Odukoya as a pilot.
What were the Love Island 2024 Heart Rate Challenge results?
Following the boy's best sexy performances, the girls heart rates were raised the most by:
Jess - Ronnie
Harriett - Ronnie
Grace - Ayo
Nicole - Ciaran
Matilda - Sean
Uma - Wil
Mimii - Konnor
The boys heart rates were raised the most by:
Ciaran - Grace
Joey - Nicole
Konnor - Matilda
Ayo - Mimii
Sean - Jess
Wil - Uma
Ronnie - Jess
And the most drama came from Nicole and Ciaran after his heart wasn't raised the most by her.
Upon hearing his heart rate was raised the most by Grace, the Welsh model was left annoyed with him declaring: "Mature reaction that."
To which she responded: "Literally, just shut up."
And despite Ronnie and Jess calling things off weeks ago, the results prove there may be unfinished business between the two after all.
