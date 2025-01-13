Curtis Pritchard facts: Age, ex-girlfriends, Instagram and Love Island history explained

Curtis Pritchard is taking part in Love Island All Stars 2025. Picture: Instagram/@curtispritchard12/ITV

By Hope Wilson

Curtis Pritchard is taking part in Love Island All Stars 2025 so it's time to get to know the Islander. Here is everything you need to know from his age to his ex-girlfriends, famous brother and Instagram.

Curtis Pritchard is one of the famous Islanders heading into the villa for the 2025 series of Love Island All Stars.

First appearing on our screens during the fifth season of the show, his relationships with Amy Hart and Maura Higgins dominated his time on the island. Whilst he and Maura tried to make it work after leaving the villa, the pair weren't meant to be and split shortly after their return to the UK.

Since leaving Love Island, Curtis has appeared on shows such as Celebs Go Dating, The Greatest Dancer, Hollyoaks, Lorraine and Love Island Games in 2023. He has also embarked on some new relationships - most recently splitting from his girlfriend Sheridan shortly before joining the cast of All Stars!

As he tries to find romance on Love Island All Stars, it's time to get to know Curtis better. Here is everything you need to know about the dancer from his age to his previous relationships and his time on Love Island season five.

Curtis Pritchard is looking for romance on Love Island All Stars. Picture: Instagram/@curtispritchard12

Who is Curtis Pritchard and how old is he?

Curtis was born on February 8th 1996, meaning he celebrated his 28th birthday in 2024.

After first gaining fame as a professional dancer on the Irish version of Dancing with the Stars, Curtis decided to turn his attention to romance and appear on Love Island.

However he is no stranger to the limelight, as his brother AJ Pritchard became a fan favourite as a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing.

The brothers have worked together numerous times over the years including appearing on Hollyoaks, RuPaul's Drag Race UK and various panto productions together.

Curtis Pritchard and AJ Pritchard are brothers. Picture: Getty

When was Curtis Pritchard first on Love Island?

Curtis joined the cast of Love Island series five back in 2019 alongside fellow islanders Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury, Amber Gill and Chris Taylor.

At the start of his Love Island journey Curtis quickly found a connection with Amy Hart and the two became inseparable during the first few weeks. However things took a turn in Casa Amor when Curtis began to have doubt regarding their relationship and started to develop feelings for new girl Jourdan Riane.

While he ultimately decided to stay with Amy (as Jourdan shut him down), Curtis had to reveal the uncomfortable truth to this partner. After a series of rows the pair decided to call it quits and Amy eventually chose to leave the island to allow Curtis to develop his connections with the other girls.

Shortly after his split from Amy, Curtis began to grow closer to Maura Higgins, with the two bonding over his dancing skills. They quickly formed a relationship and ended up finishing the show in fourth place.

Curtis Pritchard took part in the fifth series of Love Island. Picture: ITV

What happened between Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins?

After leaving Love Island, Curtis and Maura decided to give their relationship a go on the outside world.

However in March 2020 Maura confirmed their split, writing on Instagram: "Curtis and I have made the decision to separate.

"We enjoyed a great experience from our time in the villa and want to thank everyone for supporting our relationship.

"There is no easy way to get through a break up and no bad feeling on either side. We tried to make it work but it wasn’t to be, and I wish Curtis nothing but the best for the future."

Speaking about their break-up, Curtis told The Sun at the time: "At the beginning of March we agreed to go our separate ways. It hurt.

"I wasn’t ready for everyone to know we had split up — I wanted some time. It was a shock to see that she had announced it on social media hours later."

Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins met on Love Island. Picture: Alamy

Who has Curtis Pritchard dated?

Following his time on Love Island, Curtis has had various romances, most recently with ex-girlfriend Sophie Sheridan. It is said that the pair 'secretly split' prior to Curtis being announced as a cast member on Love Island All Stars.

A source recently told The Sun: "Curtis split from Sophie a few months ago after the pair decided they were better off as friends. The romance had run its course and Curtis couldn't see the relationship going any further."

They added: "It came at the right time, as Love Island bosses were also desperate to get him back on the show for All Stars. When Curtis was approached by bosses, he jumped at the chance of returning."

Curtis Pritchard was previously in a relationship with Sophie Sheridan. Picture: Instagram/@curtispritchard12

What is Curtis Pritchard's Instagram?

Fans can follow Curtis on Instagram @curtispritchard12 where he currently boasts a whopping 1.1 million followers.

He often shares videos of his various career ventures, including his stage career, as well as his travels abroad.