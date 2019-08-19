Curtis Pritchard lands new presenting job on Lorraine alongside brother AJ

Curtis and his brother AJ have landed a new job on Lorraine. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Curtis and AJ Pritchard will be spreading some dancing joy around the UK with their brand new presenting role on Lorraine.

Just weeks after leaving the Love Island villa, Curtis Pritchard has landed himself a brand new presenting gig on Lorraine.

And he won’t be alone, as his Strictly Come Dancing star brother AJ Pritchard will also be joining him to spread some joy around the UK.

The role will see the dancing brother travel the country to teach people about the power of dance and how it can help people going through a tough time to overcome struggles.

They'll record two films for the daytime chat show airing later this year.

After bagging the hosting job, 23-year-old Curtis told The Sun: “It’s been a whirlwind since leaving Love Island and I’m so excited to have the opportunity to join the team at Lorraine.

“I know the positive effect dance can have on people’s lives and I can’t wait to get the chance to spread that message around with AJ.”

Strictly pro AJ added: “Lorraine and the team on the show have always been great to work with and I’m looking forward to working together long term.”

Curtis - who is currently dating Love Island partner Maura Higgins - is set for a busy few months as he also lined up a job on RuPaul's Drag Race UK.

Not only that, he will also be a receptionist on The Greatest Dancer and will greet the contestants before they go on stage.

Speaking about the exciting job - which he will be starring on alongside the likes of Cheryl and Matthew Morrison - Curtis said: “To have left the Love Island villa just 10 days ago and to be so quickly given an opportunity to be a part of a show as amazing as The Greatest Dancer is a dream come true.

“When I got the call I was so honoured to even be considered for this so the fact it’s happening I can’t quite believe! Dance is my passion and I can’t wait to meet all the contestants in the new revamped reception area."

Maura made her This Morning debut earlier this month. Picture: ITV

And Curtis isn’t the only Love Island star to move into the presenting world, as girlfriend Maura has also joined This Morning as an agony aunt.

She made her debut on 7 August 2019 where viewers phoned in to ask advice on how to 'Be More Maura'.

And Love Island fans were loving her advice and hundreds took to Twitter praising her for her honesty.