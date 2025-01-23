What happened between Montel and Leah? Their Love Island relationship explained

Why did Montel McKenzie and Leah Taylor break-up and was cheating involved? Here is everything we know about their brief romance.

Love Island All Stars has welcomed Montel McKenzie to the villa as he tries to find a spark with his fellow Islanders similar to the one he found with ex-girlfriend Leah Taylor.

The pair met on the 10th season of Love Island, however their journey on the show wasn't the easiest. After meeting on Day 16, the couple quickly developed a deep connection. However their romance was put at risk when Montel kissed Casa Amor girl Tink Reading.

After asking for forgiveness from Leah, the lovebirds decided to give their relationship a go and left the villa together. But it wasn't meant to be as the couple split just two weeks after they returned to the UK, which was before the finale had even aired!

Here is everything you need to know about Montel and Leah's fleeting relationship and the real reason behind their shock split.

What happened between Montel and Leah?

After leaving Love Island, Leah and Montel's relationship lasted two weeks before they parted ways.

Following their split Leah revealed the pair "decided to just be friends", however it appears trust was a factor in their break-up.

After Montel was pictured looking cosy with some girls, he came out to defend himself against cheating rumours, telling fans on TikTok: "I've seen my name circulating in the media a bit, a bit of bad press, a bit of rumours being spread.

"I thought I'd come here and address everything. First of all, they are just rumours. I would never do that."

However Leah went on to reveal at the Love Island final that although she had forgiven Montel for his actions during Casa Amour, it was something she couldn't get over.

The TV star revealed: "There's a reason behind why it happened, what happened at Casa Amor."There was quite an issue of trust. I think it was just a good thing for us [to split]."

Speaking to OK! about their break-up, Leah stated: "We were coupled up while on the show and it was quite a new couple as well, so it's not like we had as much time as the other people in there.

"So we had always said the next step for us was seeing how things work in the real world. And coming out we went on one date but it's just one of those, it hasn't worked out."

However relations between the pair appear to be cordial as they both follow each other on Instagram.