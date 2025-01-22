Love Island All Stars heights in order from smallest to tallest
22 January 2025, 20:45
How tall is Casey O'Gorman and Ron Hall? Who is the shortest in the villa and who is the tallest? Here's a look at all their heights in feet and meters.
Listen to this article
The Love Island All Stars cast have totally put themselves out there this series with viewers wanting to know literally everything about them from their ages, net worths, past girlfriends and now, their heights.
With the likes of Casey O'Gorman, Nas Majeed and Ron Hall all comparing heights and nicknames like 'Tiny Tina' being given out, just how tall this year's contestants are has become a hot topic.
It becomes even more interesting when the new couples stand alongside one another with everyone noticing Scott Thomas towering over his fellow pals.
So how tall, in feet and meters, are the cast of Love Island All Stars? Here's everyone's heights from smallest to tallest.
How tall are the Love Island All Stars contestants?
Starting from the shortest to the tallest, the Love Island contestants of winter 2025 measure in at:
- Gabby Allen: 5ft 1inch/1.54m
- Kaz Crossley: 5ft 2inches/1.57m
- Catherine Agbaje: 5ft 5inches/1.65
- Tina Stinnes: 5ft 5inches/1.65
- Olivia Hawkins: 5ft 5inches/1.65m
- Elma Pazar: 5ft 5inches/1.65m
- Grace Jackson: 5ft 6inches/1.67m
- Nas Majeed: 5ft 7inches/1.7m
- Ekin-Su: 5ft 8inches/
- Ronnie Vint: 5ft 9inches/1.72m
- Luca Bish: 5ft 11inches/1.8m
- Marcel Somerville: 6ft/1.82m
- Casey O'Gorman: 6ft/1.82m
- Ron Hall: 6ft 1inch/1.85m
- Curtis Pritchard: 6ft 2inches/1.87m
- Scott Thomas: 6ft 3inches/1.9m
This year, fitness lover Gabby measures in the smallest at a petite 5ft 1inches while Manchester's Scott is the tallest at well over 6ft.
READ MORE:
- Who has Love Island's Grace Jackson dated? Her ex-boyfriends revealed
- Is Marcel still married? Love Island star’s explosive split from wife Rebecca explained
- Love Island star Luca Bish's sister speaks out after he breaks down in tears