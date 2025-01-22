Love Island All Stars heights in order from smallest to tallest

22 January 2025, 20:45

The cast of Love Island All Stars 2025 has fans asking just how tall they are
The cast of Love Island All Stars 2025 has fans asking just how tall they are. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

How tall is Casey O'Gorman and Ron Hall? Who is the shortest in the villa and who is the tallest? Here's a look at all their heights in feet and meters.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Love Island All Stars cast have totally put themselves out there this series with viewers wanting to know literally everything about them from their ages, net worths, past girlfriends and now, their heights.

With the likes of Casey O'Gorman, Nas Majeed and Ron Hall all comparing heights and nicknames like 'Tiny Tina' being given out, just how tall this year's contestants are has become a hot topic.

It becomes even more interesting when the new couples stand alongside one another with everyone noticing Scott Thomas towering over his fellow pals.

So how tall, in feet and meters, are the cast of Love Island All Stars? Here's everyone's heights from smallest to tallest.

Love Island 2025 cast range from 5ft 1inches to 6ft 3inches
Love Island 2025 cast range from 5ft 1inches to 6ft 3inches. Picture: ITV2

How tall are the Love Island All Stars contestants?

Starting from the shortest to the tallest, the Love Island contestants of winter 2025 measure in at:

This year, fitness lover Gabby measures in the smallest at a petite 5ft 1inches while Manchester's Scott is the tallest at well over 6ft.

