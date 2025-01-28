What happened between Sammy Root and Jess Harding? Their Love Island split explained

28 January 2025, 21:37

Sammy Root and Jess Harding were the winners of Love Island season 10
Sammy Root and Jess Harding were the winners of Love Island season 10. Picture: Instagram/@jesshardingox/ITV

By Hope Wilson

Despite winning Love Island back in 2023, Sammy and Jess called it quits shortly after filming ended. Here is everything you need to know about their break-up and what they've said about each other since.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sammy Root has returned to our screens as a bombshell on Love Island All Stars, however many fans are keen to learn what went down between him and his ex-girlfriend Jess Harding.

The couple had a rocky time on the show, with Sammy and Jess often bickering whilst trying to salvage their connection. Despite their tumultuous time on the island, the pair were crowned the winners of season 10 and left the series in a relationship.

However this all came to an end shortly after leaving the villa, with Jess and Sammy announcing their split a mere two months after winning Love Island.

But what happened between Sammy and Jess? Here is everything we know about their break-up.

Jess Harding and Sammy Root split in 2023
Jess Harding and Sammy Root split in 2023. Picture: Instagram/@jesshardingox

Why did Jess and Sammy split?

A couple of months after they left the villa, Jess and Sammy announced they had parted ways. Taking to Instagram to touch on his split, Sammy wrote: "I thought I would come online to address today's news about me and Jess.

"Yes we had a private conversation regarding our relationship but this was left up in the air as Jess is still away and we haven't had a chance to speak in person. To be totally clear – I at least wanted a face-to-face conversation to see if our relationship could be saved and felt this would be the respectful way forward.

"We had the most incredible experience winning Love Island and I genuinely saw a future with Jess. I was committed and respectful of our relationship.

"Unfortunately things don't always work out the way you'd hoped. Despite how this has all played out today. I think Jess is an amazing woman and genuinely wish her all the best."

Watch Jess and Sammy talk weddings here:

Love Island winners Sammy & Jess talk babies and weddings...

Speaking about their break-up, Jess told fans during a Q&A session on Instagram: "I really don't want to go into detail by doing a big statement but we're just very different and behave differently and that's it."

Soon after Jess's statement, Sammy appeared on the Staying Relevant podcast with Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks where he spilled more details about their split.

The Love Island winner said: “Long story short, we spoke and for like a week or something things were all over the place."

Jess Harding reportedly dumped Sammy Root via phone call
Jess Harding reportedly dumped Sammy Root via phone call. Picture: ITV

Sammy continued: "There’s a lot of pressure when you come out, I think Jess was struggling more with it.

"We kind of on the phone said – you know how you say in the heat of an argument ‘We’re done’ – we did that a couple of times and ended up sorting it out."

He added: "Then the third time, she was in Ibiza, so I thought ‘When she gets back, even if we talk and meet and say it is done, then fine, whatever.'

"Then I just woke up a couple days later and it was just in the press. I was like ‘Alright… guess I’m on my own!'

"We did end of nice terms, we’re still fine. I said hello to her at Pride of Britain.

"[I told her] I was going to post [a statement] later, because obviously she had said we were done, but no one’s heard anything from me."

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Who are the new bombshells on Love Island All Stars 2025?

Who are the new bombshells on Love Island All Stars 2025? Meet Danielle and Sammy

Love Island All Stars 2025

Love Island All Stars has seen a number of people leave the villa

Who left Love Island All Stars? Full list of dumped Islanders revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Sammy Root is one of the Love Island All Star contestants

Sammy Root facts: Age, ex-girlfriends, Instagram, TOWIE and Love Island history explained

Mo Gilligan first joined the Masked Singer UK for series two.

Why is Mo Gilligan not on The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer

Love Island has a series of strict rules.

Love Island rules: Everything that could get contestants kicked out the villa

Love Island All Stars 2025

Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy is set to be released in 2025

Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy release date, trailer, cast and plot revealed

Scott was left blindsided by Luca's comments.

What happened between Luca Bish and Scott Thomas? Their explosive Love Island row explained

Love Island All Stars 2025

Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint met on Love Island

What happened between Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint? Their Love Island relationship explained
MAFS Australia expert Alessandra Rampolla

MAFS Australia expert Alessandra Rampolla's age, husband and weight loss journey revealed

TV & Movies

Grace Jackson is returning to Love Island

Grace Jackson facts: Age, ex-boyfriends, Instagram and Love Island history explained

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Fans have been keen to learn more about Ron Hall's eye

What happened to Ron Hall's eye? Love Island star's injury and blindness explained

John Aiken is an expert on MAFS Australia

John Aiken facts: MAFS expert's age, wife, children and Instagram revealed

Here's how to make a perfect Negroni - and some with a twist

How to make the perfect Negroni... and other recipes for a twist on the classic cocktail

Food & Drink

MAFS Australia will return in 2025

When does MAFS Australia start in the UK? Release date revealed

Married at First Sight

Who has left The Masked Singer? All the celebrities unmasked so far

The Masked Singer 2025 celebrities unmasked so far

The Masked Singer

Fans of the show are suspicious of the former couple.

Love Island fans convinced Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore 'faked' split to reunite on All Stars

Love Island All Stars 2025

Love Island All Stars has seen various couples pair up

Which Love Island All Stars are still together? The 2025 relationships revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Montel McKenzie and Leah Taylor met on Love Island

What happened between Montel and Leah? Their Love Island relationship explained

Montel McKenzie is returning to Love Island

Montel McKenzie facts: Age, ex-girlfriends, Instagram and Love Island history explained

Here's why the Love Island All Stars cast look so different

Love Island All Stars 2025 transformations: What cosmetic surgery and fillers have they had?

Love Island All Stars 2025

Danielle Sellers is joining Love Island All Stars

Danielle Sellers facts: Age, ex-boyfriends, Instagram and Love Island history explained

Fans are wondering if Paul and Carina from MAFS Australia are still together

Are MAFS Australia's Carina and Paul still together?

Married at First Sight

Luca Bish is taking part in Love Island All Stars

Luca Bish facts: Love Island star's age, ex-girlfriends and Love Island history explained

Eliot is one of the grooms on MAFS Australia

Meet Eliot from MAFS Australia: Age, job and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

Carina is hoping to find love on MAFS Australia

Meet Carina from MAFS Australia: Age, job and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

Lauren is one of the brides on MAFS Australia

Meet Lauren from MAFS Australia: Age, job, Instagram and Jono McCullough romance revealed

Married at First Sight