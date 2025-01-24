Which Love Island All Stars are still together? The 2025 relationships revealed

24 January 2025, 11:59

Love Island All Stars has seen various couples pair up
Love Island All Stars has seen various couples pair up. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Are any of the Love Island All Stars couples in a relationship? Here is everything you need to know about the 2025 Islanders.

Love Island All Stars has kicked off 2025 with a bang as some of our favourite Islanders have returned for another shot at romance.

With no Casa Amor this year and the final edging ever closer, the cast are getting vulnerable as exes reunite and sparks continue to fly between the Islanders. With bombshells continuing to spice things up, we've seen some of our favourite TV stars dramatically dumped from the Island.

As they return to the UK and re-enter the real world, many fans are keen to know if any of the All Stars have continued their relationships after leaving the villa.

Which Love Island All Star couples are still together? Here's where all of the romances are today.

Which Love Island All Stars couples are still together?

Marcel Somerville and Olivia Hawkins – Still together

As the first couple to be dumped from the island, many viewers were keen to know whether Marcel, 39, and Olivia, 29, were still together.

The pair had a relatively smooth journey on the show despite Marcel still being legally married and Olivia exploring her connection with Luca Bish. After lasting 11 days in the villa, the pair were dumped after they received the least amount of votes from the public.

During their exit interview with Maya Jama, Marcel gave fans a hint as to what him and Olivia will do now they've left the villa.

The 39-year-old revealed: "I think we’ll eat loafs of food and have loads of fun."

Olivia added: "Well I’m happy I’ve left with Marcel, I’m not leaving myself. I’ve come and I’ve found an amazing guy."

The pair have since flown back to the UK and appear to be continuing their relationship on the outside world.

