Who left Love Island All Stars? Full list of dumped Islanders revealed

Love Island All Stars has seen a number of people leave the villa. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Here is a list of the latest Islanders to leave Love Island All Stars 2025.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars has seen some shock dumpings so far as the Islanders try their best to find romance on the show.

With bombshells constantly entering the villa, this means that some of the cast will have to leave the show before the finale. But as we watch exes reunite and Islanders deal with their emotions on screen, we don't want any of them to go!

However, with Maya Jama continuing to deliver the brutal news of who has been evicted, many viewers are keen to catch up on who has left Love Island All Stars so far.

Who has been dumped from Love Island? Here are all of the Islanders who have left All Stars 2025.

The Love Island All Stars cast is being whittled down. Picture: ITV

Who was dumped from Love Island?

Marcel and Olivia

Marcel Somerville and Olivia Hawkins have exited the villa. Picture: ITV

Marcel Somerville and Olivia Hawkins received the least amount of votes from the public and were the first couple to be dumped from the island.

During their exit interview with Maya, the pair revealed they were keen to continue their relationship on the outside world- so watch this space!

India Reynolds

India Reynolds was the first Islander to leave Love Island. Picture: ITV

India was the first Islander to leave the villa after Tina Stinnes chose to couple up with her partner Scott Thomas.

When asked if she thought Scott may want to rekindle things with her on the outside, India said: "I think Scott has well and truly friend-zoned me, so I don’t think that will be happening."