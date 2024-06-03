How much is Maya Jama paid for hosting Love Island?

Maya Jama has hosted four seasons of the reality dating show. Picture: ITV

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island series 11 is set to kicks off this month and Maya Jama will be returning to host. But how much does she get paid for her time? Here’s what we know.

Love Island 2024 is just around the corner and the cast for the summer series has officially dropped. Six boys and six girls will enter the newly renovated villa and we get to watch all the sparks fly!

Whilst the cast and the villa will look different, one thing remains the same. Maya Jama will be returning to host the show for her fourth season, the last of which was Love Island All Stars which saw Molly Smith and Tom Clare take home the crown and £50, 000 prize money.

Maya’s time on Love Island has propelled her into the limelight as she was in the headlines recently for signing a six-figure deal with Beauty Works.

But with her return, we have to ask; how much is Maya Jama paid to host Love Island?

Maya Jama has been catapulted into the limelight with her work on Love Island. Picture: Getty

How much is Maya Jama paid for Love Island?

Maya's salary has not been revealed publically so there is no exact figure, however we can assume the amount is significant.

Her predecessor, Laura Whitmore was earning roughly £600,000 per season she hosted the ITV reality show from 2020 - 2022 after the tragic passing of Caroline Flack.

It’s very likely that Maya is on roughly the same paycheck if not more, due to her being the face of the first-ever Love Island All-Stars season.

Maya Jama's paycheck for Love Island has not been made public. Picture: Getty

How long has Maya Jama hosted Love Island?

It feels like Maya has been the face of Love Island for a lifetime because she fits the brand so perfectly, however, she’s only hosted the show since 2023.

Maya's first season as host was the 2023 winter series which Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan won, those two ex-islanders are not only still together, but engaged as of April 2024.

She then hosted the summer series which was won by Sammy Root and Jess Harding.

Her last season was the All Stars season which saw Molly Smith and Tom Clare take home the crown and money. So it’s been one and a half years and four seasons of epic television that Maya has been the frontwoman.

Maya Jama has been the face of Love Island for just under two years as of summer 2024. Picture: Getty

What has Maya Jama said about working on Love Island?

During Maya’s first year hosting Love Island, she gushed about the job to the media. Speaking to The Sun, the presenter said: "I'll stay for as long as it's going. It's been fun actually. It's been my favourite job ever.”

However, Maya’s got her eyes on the prize, as the ambitious presenter wants to take her role with the reality show that next step further.

Maya Jama claimed she'd stay in her role as host of Love Island “for as long as it's going". Picture: Getty

Once again speaking to The Sun, she revealed: "In my mind I am like: what do you do next after TV? I’ll work it out.

"I feel like I need to set new goals because I have been so fortunate that all my childhood goals have been achieved now before I am thirty. Do I have an input? No, because if I did I would get producer credits."

Maya revealed she was interested in having more of an input in how the show worked, going on to say: "If I could I would but that’s not my job title… yet. I am a fan of the show and have grown up on reality TV so maybe one day, never say never."