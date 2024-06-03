How much is Maya Jama paid for hosting Love Island?

3 June 2024, 20:30

Maya Jama has hosted four seasons of the reality dating show
Maya Jama has hosted four seasons of the reality dating show. Picture: ITV

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island series 11 is set to kicks off this month and Maya Jama will be returning to host. But how much does she get paid for her time? Here’s what we know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island 2024 is just around the corner and the cast for the summer series has officially dropped. Six boys and six girls will enter the newly renovated villa and we get to watch all the sparks fly!

Whilst the cast and the villa will look different, one thing remains the same. Maya Jama will be returning to host the show for her fourth season, the last of which was Love Island All Stars which saw Molly Smith and Tom Clare take home the crown and £50, 000 prize money.

Maya’s time on Love Island has propelled her into the limelight as she was in the headlines recently for signing a six-figure deal with Beauty Works.

But with her return, we have to ask; how much is Maya Jama paid to host Love Island?

Maya Jama has been catapulted into the limelight with her work on Love Island
Maya Jama has been catapulted into the limelight with her work on Love Island. Picture: Getty

How much is Maya Jama paid for Love Island?

Maya's salary has not been revealed publically so there is no exact figure, however we can assume the amount is significant.

Her predecessor, Laura Whitmore was earning roughly £600,000 per season she hosted the ITV reality show from 2020 - 2022 after the tragic passing of Caroline Flack.

It’s very likely that Maya is on roughly the same paycheck if not more, due to her being the face of the first-ever Love Island All-Stars season.

Maya Jama's paycheck for Love Island has not been made public
Maya Jama's paycheck for Love Island has not been made public. Picture: Getty

How long has Maya Jama hosted Love Island?

It feels like Maya has been the face of Love Island for a lifetime because she fits the brand so perfectly, however, she’s only hosted the show since 2023.

Maya's first season as host was the 2023 winter series which Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan won, those two ex-islanders are not only still together, but engaged as of April 2024.

She then hosted the summer series which was won by Sammy Root and Jess Harding.

Her last season was the All Stars season which saw Molly Smith and Tom Clare take home the crown and money. So it’s been one and a half years and four seasons of epic television that Maya has been the frontwoman.

Maya Jama has been the face of Love Island for just under two years as of summer 2024
Maya Jama has been the face of Love Island for just under two years as of summer 2024. Picture: Getty

What has Maya Jama said about working on Love Island?

During Maya’s first year hosting Love Island, she gushed about the job to the media. Speaking to The Sun, the presenter said: "I'll stay for as long as it's going. It's been fun actually. It's been my favourite job ever.”

However, Maya’s got her eyes on the prize, as the ambitious presenter wants to take her role with the reality show that next step further.

Maya Jama claimed she&squot;d stay in her role as host of Love Island “for as long as it&squot;s going"
Maya Jama claimed she'd stay in her role as host of Love Island “for as long as it's going". Picture: Getty

Once again speaking to The Sun, she revealed: "In my mind I am like: what do you do next after TV? I’ll work it out.

"I feel like I need to set new goals because I have been so fortunate that all my childhood goals have been achieved now before I am thirty. Do I have an input? No, because if I did I would get producer credits."

Maya revealed she was interested in having more of an input in how the show worked, going on to say: "If I could I would but that’s not my job title… yet. I am a fan of the show and have grown up on reality TV so maybe one day, never say never."

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Harriet Blackmore is a Love Island contestant

Love Island star Harriett Blackmore's age, job, ex-boyfriend, brother and Instagram revealed

Who was scouted and who applied for Love Island UK 2024?

Which Love Island cast members applied for the show and who was approached?

Nicole Samuel is part of the Love Island line-up

Love Island star Nicole Samuel's age, job and Instagram revealed

Munveer Jabbal is looking for love on Love Island

Love Island's Munveer Jabbal's age, job, Instagram and link to Piers Morgan uncovered

Mimii Ngulube stars on Love Island 2024

Love Island’s Mimii Ngulube’s age, job and Instagram revealed

Ronnie Vint is hoping to find his perfect partner on Love Island

Love Island star Ronnie Vint's age, Instagram, ex-girlfriend, football career and celebrity connections revealed

Samantha Kenny joins the cast of Love Island 2024

Love Island’s Samantha Kenny's age, job and Instagram revealed

Sam Taylor is looking for love on Love Island

Love Island star Sam Taylor's age, job, tattoos and Instagram revealed

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Ayo Odukoya will be taking part in Love Island 2024

Love Island's Ayo Odukoya's height, age, job and Instagram revealed

Jess White joins the 2024 cast of Love Island series 11

Love Island’s Jess White’s age, job, weight loss and Instagram revealed

Ciaran Davies is looking for a partner on Love Island

Love Island's Ciaran Davies age, Instagram, rugby career and ex-girlfriend revealed

Sean Stone has joined the Love Island line-up

Love Island's Sean Stone's age, job, TikTok fame and ex-girlfriend revealed

Patsy Field is hoping find love on Love Island

Love Island star Patsy Field's age, job, Instagram and Erb's Palsy condition explained

Trending on Heart

Olly Murs has spoken about his 15 year feud with his brother

Olly Murs shares heartbreaking update amid family feud with twin brother

Love Island All Stars Demi Jones, Luis Morrison, Hannah Elizabeth and Tyler Cruickshank

Which Love Island All Stars couples are still together?

Fans have been wondering how to watch Love Island

Is Love Island on tonight? Start date, time and channel revealed

Kaleb Cooper lives a very happy life farming Diddly Squat and raising his two children with partner Kaya

Inside Kaleb Cooper's life away from Clarkson's Farm with partner, kids and growing net worth
Charlie Ireland has been working with Jeremy Clarkson on his farm since 2019

Who is Clarkson's Farm's Charlie Ireland? Job, children and life away from Diddly Squat

Jeremy Clarkson's land value of Diddly Squat Farm has increased since 2008

How much did Jeremy Clarkson's farm, Diddly Squat, cost?

Clarkson's Farm Kaleb Cooper and Jeremy Clarkson with a digger

Is Clarkson's Farm real or scripted?

How much is Jeremy Clarkson paid for Clarkson's Farm and what is his net worth?

How much Jeremy Clarkson is paid for Clarkson's Farm and net worth revealed

Kaleb Cooper's net worth has been building since he made his debut on Clarkson's Farm three years ago

How much Kaleb Cooper is paid for Clarkson's Farm and net worth

Gerald Cooper has won fan's hearts after three season's on Clarkson's Farm

Who is Clarkson's Farm's Gerald Cooper? His age, job and family life revealed

Lisa Hogan has amazed Clarkson Farm viewers with her work on the show

Who is Jeremy Clarkson's girlfriend Lisa Hogan? Age, job, ex-husband and kids revealed

Ruth Langsford's net worth has been revealed

What is Ruth Langsford's net worth? Her earnings revealed amid split from Eamonn Holmes

Sue Radford is worth almost £1million

Sue Radford's net worth: How much money does the mum-of-22 and husband Noel make?

Clarkson's Farm stars Jeremy Clarkson

Where can I watch Clarkson's Farm and how many episodes are there in season 3?

MAFS Lucinda Light has revealed the financial troubles she faced before the show

Lucinda Light reveals she was ‘officially broke’ prior to MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight

Rosi Walden stars in Buying London

Buying London's Rosi Walden's age, net worth, Instagram and other TV roles revealed